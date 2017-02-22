LeTourneau University

Ty Grove earned the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week nod after three matches over the weekend. It is the first player of the week award for Grove.

Ty began his senior campaign by going 3-0 at No. 1 singles against Sul Ross State, Schreiner, and Texas Lutheran. Grove used a 6-4, 7-6 victory to lead LETU over the Lobos in the first match of the weekend. He would follow that with a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 battle over Schreiner’s Johnathan Christie. Grove also teamed up with Christian Farris<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> to go 2-1 in first doubles matches with wins over Sul Ross State and Texas Lutheran. The YellowJacket duo is now 3-2 in doubles play this season.

The YellowJackets will return to the court on Saturday in Abilene as they square off with McMurry and Hardin-Simmons in ASC match play. First, serve is 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Caleb Loggins | Nate West | Alec Colhoff

Caleb Loggins was named the East Division Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference after the final week of regular season play.

Loggins recorded the first triple-double in program history with 20 points, 11 rebounds and had a career-high 11 assists in a win over University of the Ozarks. The sophomore forward shot 17-of-21 from the floor (.810) over the final two regular season wins for 36 points and had 15 rebounds and 13 assists. Loggins is the first player in the ASC to record a triple-double this season and joins a short list of just nine players in conference history with a triple-double.

The Lewisville High School product is shooting at a .659 clip on the season and is the third YellowJacket to be named the player of the week. Freshman Nate West and junior Alec Colhoff earned the award earlier in the season.

Loggins and LeTourneau will now host the ASC Tournament starting on Thursday and continuing through the championship game on Saturday.