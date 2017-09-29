LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau University YellowJackets tied the Lobos of Sul Ross 1-1 on Blue Out Night, September 28, at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.

The YellowJackets scored early when Jennifer Martin passed the ball to Keely Hayden around the 18-yard box. Hayden would fake her defender and finish her second goal of the season in the eighth minute of the game.

Although the Lobos presented a real attack, the YellowJackets were able to fend off any threats including six Sul Ross first-half shots and keep the 1-0 lead going into half-time.

At the start of the second half, Sul Ross came out strong, but the YellowJackets were able to fend off five corner kicks in the first six minutes of the half with valiant defensive plays to save the lead.

In the 68th minute, Sul Ross’s Lauren Ebbs would dribble across the field and hit a shot from 30 yards out to score. The score would remain 1-1, and the game would go into over time.

During first overtime, the YellowJackets would keep the Lobos from getting a single shot off. LeTourneau would maintain the ball in the front third for the majority of the period with Jennifer Martin ripping a shot from the right side that would hit the left goal post with only three minutes remaining in the extra frame. At the end of first overtime, the score would stay knotted at 1-1.

The second overtime would prove indecisive. Carrye Funk made two big-time saves in the period that kept the Lobos from finishing off the game as Sul Ross managed to outshoot LETU 5-0 in the second overtime. Despite the team’s effort, the YellowJackets came away with a draw. After tonight’s tie, the YellowJackets are 6-2-2.

SRSU outshot LeTourneau 16-11 in the game and held a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal. Funk played all 110 minutes in the net to earn her second draw of the year while making six saves.

The YellowJackets will be on the road next week to play Centenary College in their non-conference finale on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5:00 PM.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director