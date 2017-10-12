LONGVIEW, Texas – Sophomore Bryce Brueggemeyer drove in four runs in game one before tossing a complete game in game two as the LeTourneau University baseball “Dozers” defeated the “Bulls” in the 2017 fall world series by a tally of three games to zero to conclude the non-traditional season.

After playing an alumni game on Saturday, September 23, the YellowJackets hosted Cedar Valley on Saturday, September 30 and then completed their non-traditional fall season with the fall three-game series that took place on October 6 and 7. All in all, head coach Robin Harriss has plenty to feel good about how his team looked following their series.

“Our fall season was short and clean, and our pitching staff was extremely impressive throughout,” said Harriss. “We have more depth on our pitching staff than in previous years, and we currently have six guys in line to battle for the starting rotation come spring which will bring good competition.” “Offensively, we showed signs of improvement which should lead to a more productive spring with our main focus being on run production.” “Overall there was a ton of competition at every position, and we as a coaching staff anticipate a highly motivated offseason by our players to prepare for the spring.”

LETU has also announced their spring 2018 regular-season schedule, which will include 38 scheduled games, with 17 games coming in Longview at Conrad-Vernon Field. The season will get underway on Friday, February 9, at 6:00 pm as the YellowJackets will spend the weekend in Grand Prairie, Texas to take on Willamette University, Texas Lutheran University, and Hardin-Simmons University in single-non-conference competitions. The first chance to check out LETU at home will be on Friday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m. as LeTourneau will host regional rival Centenary College at 6:00 p.m. American Southwest Conference play will feature 24 games over eight series with 12 games for the YellowJackets coming at home. You can find a full schedule here.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director