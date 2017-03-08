LeTourneau University – Baseball

BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=2402>

LeTourneau nabbed a midweek 8-2 win over Texas College using steady bats throughout the 9-inning contest. LETU improves to 6-7 on the season after some hot hitting in the sixth and seventh inning to seal the victory over the Steers.

The YellowJackets took an early lead as they scored two runs in the first inning taking advantage of Texas College fielding errors.

With the LeTourneau lead at 4-2, sophomore Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424>’s RBI double started off a sixth inning rally for LETU bringing in fellow sophomore Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> who reached on a walk.

An error by the Steers moved Hosie over to third setting up a RBI single from yet another sophomore Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> to extend the lead to 6-2.

Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> led the swarm, going a perfect 3-for-3 on the night contributing a pair of RBI singles, a double, and a sacrifice bunt to the YellowJackets’ dominating offense. The Katy, Texas product notched two RBIs and scored one run in the win.

Senior Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> also had two RBIs and scored a run while junior Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> added two hits and scored a run. Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> made a habit of crossing home plate as he scored four runs.

Blake Maxfeldt <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3428> earns his first win of the season after facing 16 batters in his four-inning effort. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on three hits, recording two strikeouts.

The YellowJackets return to conference play on Friday, March 10 when they welcome Concordia Texas for a three-game weekend series. The first game is 6:00 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Conrad-Vernon Field.

