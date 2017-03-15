LeTourneau University – Basketball

BASKETBALL – Women

Senior Crystal Jones <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> added another award to her long list of achievements for LeTourneau women’s basketball. After another stellar season for the YellowJacket women’s basketball, they named the Fort Worth native to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Third Team.

This effort is the second all-region team award for Jones as she also earned third team honors after her junior campaign. Crystal adds the all-region award to her American Southwest Conference accolades where she was one of the top players in the league.

Jones was named to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference team and is now a two-time All-Conference selection and the first YellowJacket to ever earn multiple all-conference team awards.

Crystal was also named First Team All-East Division after the Western Hills High School product led the conference in scoring for the second consecutive season averaging 22.1 points per game. That mark ranked her 11th in the nation in scoring.

Jones was third in field goal attempts (546) including setting an ASC record with 31 field goal attempts in a win over Belhaven. She was sixth in the nation in field goals made (217), 1st in ASC in free throw percentage (.835), her .849 career free throw percentage is the best in school history. Jones was always a threat from 3-point range as she finished fifth all-time in 3-point field goals made with 128. The Fort Worth native finished her career ranked sixth all-time in scoring with 1,137 in just 53 games.

Jones was also picked as an East Division All-Defense team member after she recorded 84 steals which ranked her 25th in the nation and second in the ASC. She also recorded 22 blocks this season and ranks eighth in program history in both blocked shots (45) and steals (166).

Crystal is just the second player in program history to earn all-region honors. Sara Vestfals was named All-South Region Second Team after the 2002-03 season. Vestfals ranks third all-time in scoring for the YellowJackets with 1,256 career points.

BASKETBALL – Men

Senior Jeff Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> continues to gather awards and accolades as they named him to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Second Team. Martin is the first in program’s history to placed on the All-Region team.

Martin earned numerous conference awards as he was named the East Division Player of the Year. Martin is the first player in LeTourneau history to be named the East Division Player of the Year. Ranked 11th in Division III in assist-turnover ratio (3.4). The Seven Lakes High School product ranks tied for third in the ASC in assists (145), 10th in steals (37) and 13th in field goal percentage (.439). Starting all 25 games for the YellowJackets, Martin recorded five double-doubles and averaged 13.3 points per game. This effort is the second first-team nomination for Martin as he was named newcomer of the year and first-team in the East Division after the 2016 season. He is just the second in program history to earn repeat All-East Division selections, Dewones Smith did so in 2007 and 2008.

The Katy, Texas native helped lead the YellowJackets to a historic season as they broke the school record for wins (22) which included a program best 12-game winning streak that extended from December 17th through January 28th. LETU also won their first-ever ASC East Division title and hosted the conference for the first time, in any sport, in school history. The YellowJackets also won their first ASC Tournament game and made it to the ASC Championship falling to Hardin-Simmons.

Martin was named to the 2017 ASC Championship All-Tournament team as he set a tournament record with 26 assists in the three-game series. In all three contests, Martin was knocking on the door of what would have been the tournament’s first ever triple-double. He finished with nine points, ten assists and six rebounds in the championship.

Martin’s averages for the tournament were extremely impressive with 14.3 points, eight rebounds, and 8.7 assists. The senior point guard was sent off with a standing ovation when he received his all-tournament team award in front of the home crowd. Martin’s 344 career assists rank him fifth all-time at LeTourneau in just two seasons.

Martin was one of three men from the American Southwest Conference to earn all-region honors. The ASC swept the top region awards as Nathaniel Jack, and Craig Carse of Hardin-Simmons were named Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively. Taylan Grogan of Louisiana College earned Rookie of the Year honors.

