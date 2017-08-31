LeTourneau University – Cross Country

LONGVIEW, TEXAS – The LeTourneau University men’s and women’s cross country team will get off to a quick start in the 2017 season as the YellowJackets will run in the King Campbell Spectular in Tyler, Texas Friday evening before returning home to host their only home meet of the year on Saturday, September 2.

LETU will look to build off of last year’s success under second-year head coach Britton Koestler, who led the men’s and women’s teams to a fourth-place finish at the 2016 American Southwest Conference Cross Country Championships. Michael Field and Daniel Moses led the YellowJackets, who earned first team all-ASC honors, respectively. Taber Miyauchi became the program’s top finisher in school history at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional meet with a 50th-place finish en route to leading LeTourneau to its best-ever team finish (15th).

On the Women’s side Alexis Segura finished in the top ten along with teammate Elisa Hammreceiving first and second team All-ASC honors, respectively. The Lady Jackets matched a program best of a fourth place finish at the ASC Conference Championship with Segura going on to finish in the top thirty runners during the South/Southeast Regional meet. The individual placing by Segura is the second best at a regional tournament in school history while LeTourneau earned its best team finish in school history (19th).

Saturday’s R.G. LeTourneau Invitational will get underway at 8:00 a.m. with the women’s race followed by the men’s race beginning at 8:30 a.m. A concession stand will be available for spectators at the meet as well as local specialized running companies for anyone wishing to purchase gear at the event.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director