LeTourneau University – Golf

SEGUIN, Texas – Seeing their first action of the 2017-18 season, the LeTourneau University women’s golf team is in eighth place following the first round of the Texas Lutheran University Lady Bulldog Fall Classic at Starcke Park Municipal Course in Seguin, Texas on Monday, September 11th.

LETU shot a team score of 347 to edge UC Santa Cruz (367) and the Texas Lutheran “B” Team (371) in the 10-team field. Mary Hardin-Baylor leads the meet with a first round 307 team score followed by Trinity University (316) and Texas-Dallas (316).

Individually, freshman Bree Mask led the YellowJackets with an eight-over 80 to finish the first round tied for 10th in the 52-player field. Kristin Boone is tied for 22nd following an 11-over 83 while Lauren Johnson shot a 91 (44th). Rachael Green rounds out LETU’s team total, tied for 45th with a first round 93.

The final round will start tomorrow morning on the 5,863 yard, Par-72 course, where the YellowJackets will look to move up the team leaderboard.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director