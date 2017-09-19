LeTourneau University – Golf

ALEXANDRIA, La. – With four golfers in the top seven overall, the LeTourneau University women’s golf team leads the four-team Louisiana College Fall Invitational held at the Links on the Bayou in Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday, September 18.

The YellowJackets shot a team score of 347 to lead the meet while Centenary College is in second with a score of 358. Howard Payne (395) and Hendrix College (502) round out the team scoring in the meet.

Individually, Kristin Boone is third with a first round score of 85 on the Par-72 course while tied for fourth, following rounds of 87 are freshman Bree Mask and Rachael Green. Tied for seventh place after shooting an 88 is Lauren Johnson.

The final round will take place tomorrow morning for the YellowJackets when they will look to earn their first team win of the 2017-18 season.

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Playing with two squads, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team holds the top two team spots following the first round of the Louisiana College Fall Invitational held at the Links on the Bayou in Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday, September 18.

The LETU “A” team shot a first round 305 to lead the seven-team field by three strokes over the LETU “B” team who shot a 308. Belhaven is in third with a 24-over 312 followed by Centenary College (313), Howard Payne (316), Louisiana College (330), and the Louisiana College “B” team (342).

Individually, Mason Terry is tied for second with a one-over 73 for the “A” team while tied for sixth following a 76 are Ryan Newelland and Cody Taylor. Tied for ninth following a first-round of 77 is Senior Shance Sims followed by Daniel Kay, Corey Gillespie, and Buster Byrnes who are all tied for 12th with a 78. Other scores for the YellowJackets include Chris Clark (T15, 79), Caleb Biggers (17th, 80), and Dustin Dingler (T21, 82).

Play will finish up tomorrow with 18 holes on the 5,884-yard course for LeTourneau, who will look to sweep the competition with the top two team scores in addition to the top individual finisher.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director