LeTourneau University – Golf

LeTourneau women’s golf finished their season with a fifth-place finish at the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. LETU shot a second round 367 as a team and finished with a 36-hole total of 741.

“We pulled it off,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=449>. “We beat Santa Cruz by 11 shots today to overtake fifth place by one shot.”

The YellowJackets started the day in sixth place behind UC Santa-Cruz as the Slugs held a ten-stroke lead over LETU. Their second round 367 was 11 shots better than UCSC’s 378 and LeTourneau was able to overtake the Slugs.

“Alisa made a critical up and down on the last hole, her last collegiate hole, and we ended up passing them by the slimmest of margins…very exciting,” said Williams.

[631] Senior Alisa Wilson <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> completed her fourth consecutive ASC Championship Tournament with a second-round 91 and 36-hole score of 185. Wilson was named Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year during the tournament awards ceremony.

It is the third sportsmanship award for the LeTourneau women’s golf program since its inception in 2009. Candice Nishimura won the award twice in both 2011 and 2012.

“Faith had a very good championship, finishing off a very solid season,” said her coach and father Walt Williams <http://letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=449>.

Sophomore Faith Williams <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> was the top finisher for the YellowJackets as she carded a two-round score of 172 (83-89) to finish in a tie for 21st overall. Williams finished 26th at the 2016 ASC Championship Tournament.

Freshman Stephanie Starr <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> finished in 31st among the field of 42 golfers with a second round 93 and a two-round total of 189.

Melanie Pedigo <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3348> moved up two spots on the leaderboard to 32nd as she improved her second-round score by seven strokes and carded a 195 (101-94) for the tournament.

Sophomore Keilah Williams <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3456> moved up to 35th overall with a two-day total of 214 (108-106). It was the first conference championship appearance for Williams.

“The girls competed extremely well this week, going in as the sixth seed and finishing fifth among the nine teams participating in the ASC Championship. I’m very proud of this team’s effort,” said Williams.

UT-Tyler won their fourth consecutive ASC Championship with Mary Hardin-Baylor finishing as the 2017 Runner-Up. Hardin-Simmons and Concordia (TX) finished third and fourth respectively.

LeTourneau finished ahead of UC Santa-Cruz, Howard Payne, Louisiana College and UT-Dallas who competed with only three individuals. The Comet’s score did not count in the team standings.

Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> (Sunnyvale, TX/ Sunnyvale HS) was named the East Division Men’s Tennis Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference on Wednesday.

Henson played determined tennis last weekend with three total wins for the YellowJackets. The freshman earned a win at No.2 doubles with partner Robby Bundy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> as they defeated Belhaven to give LeTourneau valuable points in a close match. Henson also won three-set No.2 singles matches against East Texas Baptist (6-3, 6-7, 6-2) and Belhaven (4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (13-11))

This is the second player of the week nod for the YellowJackets this season as senior Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> earned the nomination on February 21st.

LeTourneau will be back on the court on Friday morning for an ASC dual match with No. 17-ranked UT Tyler. The first serve is set for 9:00 on Friday at the Davis Tennis Courts.