LeTourneau University – Soccer

LONGVIEW, Texas – An early goal by Edgar Sanchez would briefly put the LeTourneau men’s soccer team up a goal before playing to a 1-1 tie against Southwest Assemblies of God University at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on Tuesday, September 5.

LETU now sits at 0-2-1 overall after playing a full 120 minutes of action tonight while the Lions pick up their first draw of the year to run their record to 1-2-1.

On a wet field, due to some earlier rain in the area, the YellowJackets had a breakthrough in the 13th minute as a shot by Guillermo Torres would be turned away by Edgar Chavez before Sanchez nailed a put back past the keeper to score LeTourneau’s first goal of the season.

SAGU would knot the game at one at the 39-minute mark as Miguel Torres would beat LETU keeper Miguel Cabrera for the goal.

Following Lion’s goal, rain would once again start to fall and make the conditions less than ideal as a gusting north wind would put the wind in the face of the YellowJackets throughout the second half.

LeTourneau would find opportunities in the second half as would Southwest Assemblies of God Universty with the two teams combining for 11 total shots in the period with five of the shots forcing saves by the goal keepers.

Following regulation with the score still tied at one, two 10-minute overtime periods played where neither team would be able to break through in the golden goal session, ending the game in a tie.

Physicality would be one of the storylines of the match as both teams would try and hold their ground on offense, leading to a total of eight yellow cards (five for SAGU, three for LETU). The YellowJackets would be called for 24 fouls compared to 19 for the Lions with LETU holding a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Individually, Edgar Sanchez along with David Sanchez would lead Letourneau with three shots while Porfirio Benitez (two) and Gustavo Martinez (one) would each record shots off the bench.

Cabrera went the distance between the pipes, allowing just the one goal while making four total saves.

Non-conference play concludes on Sunday for the YellowJackets when LETU travels to Sherman, Texas to take on Austin College at 2:00 p.m.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director