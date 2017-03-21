LeTourneau University – Softball

Full ASC Player of the Week Release <http://www.ascsports.org/news/2017/3/20/SB_0320172844.aspx>

Sophomore pitcher Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> (Lake Jackson, Texas / West Columbia HS) earned her second straight American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week honor. Genoway is the second YellowJacket to make multiple pitchers of the week awards in the same season. Kelsie Mercer-Stephenson was the first to do so in 2011.

Genoway pitched three complete games and went 3-0 in the circle for the YellowJackets. She threw two shutouts including a 10-0 win over Univ. of Ozarks to clinch the series over the Eagles. Genoway posted a 1.06 ERA, allowed just eight hits, had ten strikeouts and held batters a .138 average.

LeTourneau will be back in action on Friday and Saturday as they host Louisiana College in a 3-game conference series at the Joyce Family Athletic Village. First pitch of the Friday doubleheader is 5:00 p.m. and Saturday’s single game will start at 12:00 p.m.