LeTourneau University – Softball

Coach Stan Wells

LeTourneau grabbed two much-needed wins in a midweek non-conference doubleheader with the University of Dallas on Wednesday night. The YellowJacket offense came to life as they scored a combined 22 runs on 21 hits, run-ruling the Crusaders after five innings in each game.

“I thought our focus to the small details of making adjustments earlier in the games made all the difference,” said head coach Stan Wells <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=419>. “We pounded the softball in our second and third times through the lineup.”

LeTourneau improves to 5-12 overall after the two wins and is 4-1 in non-conference games this season. The two wins also snap an 11-game losing skid for the YellowJackets.

In game one, LETU took a 10-1 victory as they used a big third inning to put the game out of reach for the Crusaders. The YellowJackets would add four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and hold UD to just one run in the top of the fifth earning their fourth win of the season.

Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210>, Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209>, Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> and Alyssa Pierce <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Roach homered in the third inning and collected two RBIs. Pierce and Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202> also finished with two RBIs for the YellowJackets.

Sophomore Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> picked up her second win of the season as she gave up just one run on four hits and striking out five in her five-inning effort.

In the final game of the night, it was more of the same for the YellowJackets as they scored five runs in the third inning. They followed that with a seven-run fourth inning on the way to a 12-3 final putting the series sweep on the ice.

“The biggest factor in our two wins was the pitching performances by our two starters. Faith and Ashley did a great job of winning the first two pitches of every at-bat, and that is a winning recipe,” said Wells.

Junior Ashley Burdine <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> also earned her second win of the season giving up just two hits and no runs and striking out two in her four-inning outing.

The YellowJacket offense backed up Burdine’s performance in the circle. Senior Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> went 2-for-3 and picked up two RBIs and scoring two runs. Junior Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> also went 2-for-3 at the plate and had a team-leading four RBIs.

The Crusaders had nine errors in the two games while LETU had just three, all of which came in the second match.

LeTourneau will be back on the field this Friday and Saturday as they host Concordia Texas in a 3-game ASC series. First pitch of the Friday doubleheader is 5:00 p.m. The single game on Saturday will start at 12:00 p.m. The Tornados come in with a 13-5 overall record and 6-3 in conference play.

Next Game: Concordia University Texas 3/10/2017 – 5:00 PM

