LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau baseball scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn their seventh win of the season in a thrilling 7-6 victory over Wiley College on Tuesday night at Conrad-Vernon Field.

The YellowJackets took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning as Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> doubled to right field and scored Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> who reached on a single. Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> would reach on a Wildcat error and bring Sosa in to score.

Wiley punched back with a five-run second inning to take a 5-2 lead. The LeTourneau bullpen would respond and pitch six scoreless innings. Luke Ludwig <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3436> struck out five batters and forced six groundouts in his five-inning relief effort.

Sophomore Blake Maxfeldt <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3428> earns his second win of the season as he pitched two hitless innings. Maxfeldt retired six consecutive batters including one strikeout and forced four fly outs.

That set the table for the YellowJackets to rally as they trailed 6-3 and needed the instant offense to keep the game alive. Senior Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> woke the bats with a double to right center field and advanced Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> who had reached on a lead-off walk.

Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> drove a ball to center field that scored Dickey and moved Jacobs to third, and LeTourneau had cut the deficit to 6-4. Senior Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> picked up a RBI as he rocketed a ball at the shortstop and forced the throw to first scoring Jacobs and the lead was now just one for the Wildcats (6-5).

With two outs and nobody on, the tying run was at the plate in freshman Haden Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434>. Simmons came up big with a double to left center field to ignite the YellowJacket dugout. Sophomore Josh Raies <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3431> would step in to pinch run for Simmons. Fellow sophomore Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat forcing the Wildcats to go to the bullpen.

With the tying run in scoring position, yet another sophomore stepped to the plate in Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451>. The Flower Mound native would send a shot up the gap to right center field as Raies turned on the afterburners to tie the game at six runs apiece.

Freshman Mason Drake<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3435> would be the hero in the end as he ripped the ball down the line and the Wildcat first baseman was unable to corral it bringing home Shane Drolet<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3441> for the winning run.

Noah Mahoney<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> went 3-for-5 at the plate with his critical RBI in the bottom of the ninth. Gonzalo Sosa<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> and Jacob Simmons<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> each had two RBIs for the YellowJacket offense. Carson Dickey<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> and Kyle Jacobs<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> each had two hits and scored two runs in their at-bats.

LeTourneau will now focus on a three-game American Southwest Conference series with Howard Payne University. LETU will travel to Brownwood for the Battle of the YellowJackets. It will all kick off on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 12 p.m. with the series finale to follow.

