LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S GOLF

LeTourneau improved by 12 strokes despite the windy conditions to finish third at the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invite. The YellowJackets trailed Bethany College (KS) by three strokes to start the day but surpassed the Swedes on Tuesday by shooting a 388 as a team for a 36-hole total of 788.

Faith Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> improved by 11 strokes from her first-round score and finished with a second round 87. Williams wrapped up the tournament with an 185 total and moved up three spots to 11th place among the field.

Senior Alisa Wilson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> also finished in the top-15 and just four strokes behind Williams with an 189 two-round total. Wilson shot her lowest score of the season on Monday with an opening round 90 on her way to her 13th place finish.

“Faith and Alisa played well today to help us move into third,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=449>. “I thought we did a good job battling the weather today and had a solid round as a team.”

Freshman Stephanie Starr <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> improved by 14 strokes on Tuesday for a second round 96 and a 206 total to finish in 16thoverall. Sophomore Keilah Williams<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3456> was just behind her in 17th with a two-round score of 208 to wrap up the YellowJacket squad.

LeTourneau will be back on the course Monday, April 3rd at the Spring Cavalier Classic hosted by Saint Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

MEN’S GOLF

The YellowJackets finished second in the team standings at the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invite on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> had the best final round and finished with a one over par 141 (70-71) after 36-holes at the Salina Country Club.

Walters finished in a tie for first and had a playoff with William Penn’s Frederik Lundsgaard who would come out on top. The Tarkington native now has eight rounds at par or better for his career and is third all-time in program history.

LETU placed four in the top-12 with a trio of juniors including Chris Clark <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3328> (70-82-152) who finished in 11th overall. Daniel Kay<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3329> (77-76-153) and Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> (77-76-153) had two consistent rounds and tied for 12th among the field of 47.

The 596-team score is the 11th lowest 36-hole total for LeTourneau men’s golf and the third lowest this season.

“I thought we handled the windy conditions and played pretty well considering,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=442>. “Unfortunately, William Penn just felt it a little better and pulled away from us in the second round.”

The YellowJackets trailed by just one stroke after the opening round but William Penn would take a six-stroke victory. Junior Shance Sims <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3332> played his first tournament as a part of the five-man squad and finished 30th overall after shooting a 159 (81-79).

Senior Juan Rodriguez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3331> played as an individual and shot a final round 82 to finish in a tie for 37th overall.

LeTourneau will be back on the course Monday, April 3rd at the Spring Cavalier Classic hosted by Saint Gregory’s University in Shawnee Oklahoma.