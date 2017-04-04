LeTourneau University – Sports

TENNIS – Men

Le Tourneau vs. Ozarks

YellowJacket men’s tennis defeated the University of the Ozarks 6-3 on Friday afternoon to take the conference opening win and their fifth dual match victory of the season.

LeTourneau took a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> and Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> paired up at No. 1 doubles for an 8-6 victory over Ozarks’ Dillon Murray and Jacob Organ. It is the seventh doubles win for the Grove/Farris combo.

The duo of Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> and Robby Bundy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> at No. 2 doubles earned an 8-3 win. It is the first doubles victory for the Henson/Bundy pairing.

The YellowJackets (5-7, 1-0 ASC) would win four out of six singles matches including senior Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> winning his fifth match at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-4 over Ozarks’ Dillon Murray.

Freshman Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> earned a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles. Farris has now won six consecutive singles matches and nine overall this season.

Freshman Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> battled in his three-set match at No. 4 singles. Lopez grabbed the 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 victory over the Eagles’ Jacob Organ. Robby Bundy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> finished the scoring for LeTourneau with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles, the fourth of the season for the junior from Lincolnton, North Carolina.

LETU will return home for Homecoming Weekend and a Saturday dual match with Southwestern University. The first serve is set for 4:00 pm at the Davis Tennis Courts on the LeTourneau campus.

TENNIS – Women

LeTourneau vs. Ozarks

LeTourneau women’s tennis recorded their first dual match win of the 2017 season with a 7-2 victory over University of the Ozarks on Friday afternoon.

The YellowJackets held a 2-1 lead heading into singles play where they would win 5 out of 6 matches to seal the victory.

Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227> and Terin Murray <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> paired up for their first win at No. 1 doubles. The duo earned an 8-2 victory over Ozarks’ Karlee Hart and Imani Doyle.

The freshman duo of Cherish Farmer <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3231> and Mikayla Thomas<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3416> also won their first doubles match of the season with an 8-2 victory over UO’s Allard and Endicott.

Junior Hayley Hunter <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> won her third match at No. 1 singles with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Eagles’ Karlee Hart.

Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227> won 6-3, 6-1 over Imani Doyle at No. 2 singles. It is the third victory of the season for the junior from Fort Worth.

Sophomore Terin Murray <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> posted her second straight win at No. 3 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Madison Sieber of Ozarks.

Fellow sophomore Lauren Rockwell <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229> took a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win over Ozarks’ Olivia Allard. It is the second win of the season for Rockwell at No. 4 singles.

Mikayla Thomas <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3416> won her first match as a YellowJacket with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Ozarks’ Kirsten Endicott at No. 6 singles.

LETU will return home for Homecoming Weekend and a Saturday dual match with Southwestern University. The first serve is set for 4:00 pm at the Davis Tennis Courts on the LeTourneau campus.

BASEBALL

LeTourneau baseball bounced back from a 6-2 series opening loss to split the Saturday doubleheader with an 8-7 victory over the University of Dallas.

In game one, the YellowJackets got on the board first with a Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. UD responded with two runs in the top of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> snagged a RBI with a single that scored Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at two runs apiece.

The LeTourneau bats would go cold in the remaining four innings as they couldn’t respond to the Crusaders four runs and dropped the series opener.

Jordan Carns <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> falls to 1-7 on the season after five innings on the mound for the YellowJackets. Carns gave up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

In game two, the LeTourneau bats woke in the fifth inning as the YellowJackets score four runs. Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> ignited the offense with a double down the left field line to score Zach Cochran <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3439> who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> followed with a RBI to tie the game at 3-3.

Sophomore Ryan Conger <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3445> picked an opportune time for his first career home run as he sent a 2-run shot over the fence to push LeTourneau over the top 5-3.

After Dallas tied the game at five runs apiece, Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> singled and Cochran doubled to put themselves in scoring position. Faubion would score on a passed ball to push the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The YellowJackets would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning and set up Faubion for a sacrifice hit to bring home Conger. A Crusader error would allow senior Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> to score and extend the lead to 8-5.

LeTourneau would allow two runs to score in the top of the ninth inning but Kyle Buchanan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3417> earned his second save of the season as he clinched the win with a game-ending strikeout.

Andrew Harlan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423> tied a career-high with seven strikeouts in his eight-inning effort on the mound. Harlan moves to 2-4 on the season after forcing 10 ground outs and six fly outs.

The rubber match will be Sunday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. due to inclement weather coming into the Longview area.

SOFTBALL

YellowJacket softball used a six-run fourth inning to blow by Sul Ross State in the series finale in Alpine, Texas on Saturday afternoon. LeTourneau added four more runs in the sixth inning to take a 12-6 victory over the Lobos.

LETU (12-19, 7-17 ASC) notched 15 hits in the win, the most of the season for the YellowJackets, and tied a season high in runs scored with 12.

Junior Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> led the devastating LeTourneau offense as she hit for the cycle and recorded a single, double, triple and a homerun in the game. The Hughes Springs High School product earned four of her six RBIs on a grand slam homerun in the top of the sixth inning. Along with going 4-for-5 at the plate, Roach also had a team-high four assists on the defensive side of the ball.

Seniors Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> and Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> each scored three runs for the YellowJackets. Judd homered in the third inning to put LETU ahead 2-1. It was the first career home run for the Azle, Texas native and her team-leading 31st hit of the season. Matulis also has 31 hits on the season as the senior duo energize the LeTourneau lineup.

Ashley Burdine <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> pitched three innings and got her fourth win of the season. The junior right-hander gave up four runs on six hits. Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> pitched the remaining four innings in relief giving up two runs on six hits. Genoway finished with one strikeout and forced six ground outs.

Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> was 2-for-4 at the plate and recorded the first RBI of the game with a shot to right field that scored Matulis.

After the Lobos scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, Freshman Hayley Hurley <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3222> started a huge fourth inning for the YellowJackets. Hurley knocked a RBI single to left center to score junior Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> who had reached on a walk.

Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202> loaded the bases with a single through the right side which set up Judd who reached on a fielder’s choice and scored freshman Taylor MacKenzie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3223>. Matulis followed with a single to bring home her fellow senior, Allen.

Roach got her triple in the fourth inning and racked up two of her six RBIs as Judd and Matulis crossed the plate. Roach would score on a passed ball during the following Mize plate appearance.

LeTourneau would allow one run in the bottom of the seventh inning but walked away with the series finale win to end their road trip to Alpine.

The YellowJackets will return home next weekend for a 3-game conference series with Hardin-Simmons. Saturday’s series finale will also be Senior Day as three LETU seniors play in their final game at the Joyce Family Athletic Village. A short ceremony will take place before the game to recognize seniors Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207>, Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> and Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202>.

First pitch for Friday’s doubleheader will be at 5 p.m. and Senior Day is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

