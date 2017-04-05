LeTourneau University – Sports

GOLF

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS <http://www.golfstatresults.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=11455>

FINAL LEADERBOARD <http://www.golfstatresults.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=11455>

LeTourneau women’s golf wrapped up the final round of the Saint Gregory’s Spring Cavalier Classic with a team score of 402 and two round total of 824 to finish in fifth.

“While the women didn’t move up the standings we improved by 20 shots as a team, so I am proud of how we competed today,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=449>.

Sophomore Faith Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> moved up one position to 17th overall with a second round 92 and the 36-hole total of 190. It is the fourth top-20 finish for Williams this season and her third consecutive such performance.

Senior Alisa Wilson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> jumped eight spots to a 19th place finish just five strokes behind Williams. Alisa improved her score by 19 strokes in the second round even with the windy conditions at the Shawnee Country Club. It is the third consecutive top-20 finish for Wilson and the fifth time this season she has found herself among the top-20 on the leaderboard.

Freshman Stephanie Starr <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> finished 22nd among the field of 32 with a two-round total of 203. Sophomore Keilah Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3456> rounded out the scoring for the YellowJackets with a two-stroke improvement and finishing in 29th.

The Cavalier Classic was the final tune-up for the LeTourneau women before the American Southwest Conference tournament on April 10th and 11th. The tournament is at the Oakmont Country Club Course in Corinth, Texas. Monday’s tee times begin at 9:00 am with 10-minute intervals in between. Tuesday’s final round will be a shotgun start at 8:30 am.

GOLF

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS <http://www.golfstatresults.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=11423>

FINAL LEADERBOARD <http://www.golfstatresults.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=player&tid=11423>

The YellowJacket men played an emotional round of golf on Tuesday and earned their first tournament win of the season at the Saint Gregory’s Cavalier Classic. LeTourneau shot a second round 301 at the Shawnee Country Club and took a three-stroke victory over Wayland Baptist and eight other teams.

“We closed the deal today,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=442>. “We shot 301 in the windy conditions, and that was good enough for the victory!”

Junior Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> claimed his first career medalist finish with a second round 71 and 145 two-round total. It was the third round of par or better for Terry this season and fifth of his career. The Lindale, Texas native started the day in a tie for seventh but was able to climb the leaderboard to earn the victory.

In similar fashion, senior Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> rose up the leaderboard after starting the day in a tie for 12th. Walters finished in a tie for third after a second round 72 (+1). It is the fourth top-10 finish for the Tarkington High School product this season.

Juniors Daniel Kay <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3329> (73-80) and Chris Clark<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3328> (75-78) finished in a tie for 22nd with a two-day total of 153. Freshman Buster Byrnes <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3335> improved by two strokes in his final round and finished in 46th among the field of 53.

Junior Shance Sims <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3332> played as an individual and shot a second round 79. His 36-hole total of 162 tied him for 41stoverall.

The team learned about the passing of teammate Chase Esparza <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3340> after Monday’s round and were determined to play well to honor Chase.

“The guys and I wanted to dedicate the victory to Chase and honor his memory,” said Williams.

This week’s tournament was the final tune-up before the American Southwest Conference Tournament on April 18thand 19th in Kerrville, Texas. The YellowJackets finished fourth in last year’s tournament with Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> winning the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year award. The match will be played at The Club at Comanche Trace with Tuesday’s shotgun start at 8:00 am. They will play 36 holes on Tuesday and a final 18-holes on Wednesday morning.