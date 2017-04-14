LeTourneau University – Sports

Each year five senior students from the education department are chosen to present their clinical research project that they conduct throughout their time as a clinical teacher. They present their findings in front of the School of Education Advisory Committee (SoEAC) which consists of business, education and community leaders from the East Texas area.

The research was focused on how to become better first-year teachers and more effectively reach and teach young students.

Of the five students chosen for this year’s presentation, four were captains of LeTourneau Athletic teams. They included Courtney Matulis (Softball), Curtis Martin (Tennis), Jordan Carns (Baseball), and Korissa White (Volleyball).

“I love teaching little kids and how much they love to learn,” said Korissa White. “I was excited to research about how young children develop reading skills because I want to be a great role model and learn as much as I can about being a teacher.”

Presenting my research in front of a board of professionals in my field was just another experience here at LeTourneau that has prepared me for my career,” said Curtis Martin. “It is among one of the many valuable opportunities that I am very thankful for, and will never forget.”

“Being able to present in front my peers and professionals about athletics, and their impact on academic success, was a phenomenal experience,” said Jordan Carns. “I feel this will prepare me for my future in the classroom as well as any other endeavors I might pursue.”

Courtney Matulis presented via video as she was traveling with the LeTourneau softball team to their weekend series with Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.