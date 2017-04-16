LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/4/14/WTEN15.PNG>

LeTourneau tennis men and women each lost their dual matches to UT Tyler on Friday morning at the Davis Tennis Courts.

The men squared off with the No.17 nationally ranked Patriots and fell 9-0. The women also dropped their match 9-0 to UT Tyler who came into the day ranked 11th in the West Region by the ITA.

The YellowJackets each fall to 1-2 in conference play with one match left to play. LETU will travel to Pineville next week for dual matches with Louisiana College.

LeTourneau will host their final home matches of the season on Wednesday afternoon when they host Jacksonville College. The first serve is 400 pm.

BASEBALL

LeTourneau baseball couldn’t slow the Mary Hardin-Baylor offense on Friday as they dropped game one 12-0 and the series finale 11-0 to the Crusaders.

A combination of five errors and 21 hits led to losses for the YellowJackets at Conrad-Vernon Field. LETU drops to 9-23 overall on the season and 1-17 in conference play.

Gonzalo Sosa <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> doubled in the bottom of the fourth inning and recorded the lone hit for LeTourneau in game one of the doubleheader.

Luke Ludwig <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3436> falls to 1-1 on the year with his 3.2 inning effort on the mound. Ludwig struck out two but gave up six runs on two hits with seven walks.

In the series finale, Gonzalo Sosa <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> and Noah Mahoney <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> notched the hits for LeTourneau. The YellowJacket pitching staff struck out six including four from reliever JC Ortega <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3449>.

Starter Jordan Carns<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> dropped to 1-8 on the season after recording two strikeouts and giving up just two runs on three hits in his five-inning effort.

LeTourneau will be back home next weekend for their final home series of the season. They will host Belhaven University with the first pitch for Friday’s single game set for 7 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. and will also mark Senior Day as four YellowJacket seniors play for the final time at Conrad-Vernon Field.

Next Game:

Belhaven University (Miss.)

4/21/2017 – 7:00 PM

Live Stats <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/>

Watch Live <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/>

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball>

* ROSTER <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=baseball>

SOFTBALL

LeTourneau softball couldn’t solve the Belhaven pitching on Friday afternoon as they fell 4-0 in each game of the doubleheader with the Blazers.

The YellowJackets (13-24, 8-19 ASC) recorded just five hits in the two games and couldn’t get a run across in either contest. LETU left 10 runners on base in the doubleheader.

In game one, Belhaven’s Surrento pitched a one-hitter as Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> notched the only hit of the game. LeTourneau left six on base as they couldn’t take advantage with runners in scoring position.

In the series finale, Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> led the YellowJacket offense going 2-for-3 at the plate. Courtney Matulis http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> and Taylor MacKenzie http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3223> also earned hits.

LeTourneau will be back on the road next week for a 3-game series with Howard Payne. The Battle of the YellowJackets will kick off with a Friday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The two squads will play their final regular season game of the season on Saturday with the first pitch set for 12 p.m.

Next Game:

at Howard Payne University

4/21/2017 – 1:00 PM

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=softball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=softball>