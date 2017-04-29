LeTourneau University – Sports

BOX SCORE 1 <http://letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=2419>

YellowJacket baseball dropped two games in an American Southwest Conference doubleheader against University of the Ozarks on Friday afternoon.

LETU (9-28, 1-22 ASC) fell 12-6 in game one of the doubleheader despite 13 hits and six runs. The Eagles took game two 8-5 as a ninth-inning rally fell short for the YellowJackets.

LeTourneau jumped out to an early lead in game one of the doubleheader as they scored two runs in the opening inning. Carson Dickey <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> had a lead-off single to start things off for LeTourneau. Kyle Jacobs <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> and Gonzalo Sosa <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> followed with back-to-back singles to score Dickey.

Ozarks would score ten unanswered runs including a six-run second inning. The YellowJackets would answer with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Lee Hosie <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> would score on a wild pitch after reaching on a bunt and two consecutive singles by Sosa and Noah Mahoney <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451>. After Jacob Faubion<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> had drawn a walk, senior Jake Simmons sent a shot to left field to score Mahoney and Sosa. Simmons finished the season as the RBI leader for LETU with 27. Freshman Haden Simmons <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> followed with a RBI of his own as he singled to score Faubion and cut the deficit to 10-6.

The Eagles added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and would hold on for the win.

Sophomore Andrew Harlan <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423> falls to 2-6 after striking out one and giving up ten runs on nine hits. Luke Ludwig <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3436> pitched four innings in relief and struck out five batters.

LeTourneau once again scored first in the second game as Carson Dickey <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> reached on an error and also scored on an error. Ozarks responded with five unanswered runs including three in the bottom of the third inning.

LETU cut the Eagles lead to just two in the top of the fourth as Mahoney knock a RBI double into left center field to score Sosa who reached on a walk. After Mahoney had advanced to third on a wild pitch, Jake Simmons added another RBI with a single through the right side.

UO would add three more runs to hold an 8-3 lead heading to the top of the ninth inning. LeTourneau would start a rally with another double from Mahoney who would score on the following at-bat with a sacrifice hit by Faubion. A Dickey single to center field scored Jake Simmons and pulled the YellowJackets within three runs.

The rally would fall short as the Eagles took game two 8-5. Jordan Carns <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> pitched a complete game striking out two batters and forcing 14 groundouts. Carns allowed four earned runs on 12 hits and fell to 1-10 on the season.

Due to impending storms moving into the Clarksville area, they canceled Saturday’s series finale. That means that today’s games marked the end of 2017 season for LeTourneau baseball. It also marks the end of four YellowJacket careers as Caleb LaDuke <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3427>, Jordan Carns <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418>, Jake Simmons, and Kyle Jacobs <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> played their final game in a LeTourneau uniform.

SPORTS BANQUET

The LeTourneau University athletic department hosted its annual Winter/Spring Sports Banquet on Monday (Apr 24). Eight winter and spring sports including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball, presented their team awards to recognize achievements, both on and off the field, court, and course.

Also presented at the banquet were the annual LETU Athletic Department Awards including the R.G. LeTourneau Legacy Award, Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

This year’s winners (pictured above) were nominated and selected by votes of the head coaches and athletics staff.

R.G. LeTourneau Legacy Award: Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207>

(Women’s Cross Country/Softball)

Female Athlete of the Year: Stephanie Vana <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3183>

(Women’s Soccer)

Male Athlete of the Year: Jeff Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> (Men’s Basketball)

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Lizzie Duffy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3289>

(Women’s Cross Country)

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Taber Miyauchi <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3281> (Men’s Cross Country)

Taber Miyauchi <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3281> and Lizzie Duffy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3289>, as winners of the scholar-athlete awards, will be nominated for the American Southwest Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

The individual sports gave out their end-of-season awards and are below.

[659] Women’s Basketball Awards

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Crystal Jones <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> and LaTanya Drakes <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364>

Defensive Player of the Year: Bria Goodman <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3365>

Servant Leadership Award: Jada Roberts <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373>

[653] Men’s Basketball Awards

All In Award: Erick Roberson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3314>

Leadership Award: Jeff Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311>

Above & Beyond Award: Gil Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/staff.aspx?staff=59>

[657] Women’s Golf

Academic Award: Alisa Wilson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350>

MVP Award: Faith Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349>

YellowJacket Award: Alisa Wilson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350>

[654] Men’s Golf

Academic Award: Nathan Kleoppel <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3330>

Co-MVP Awards: Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> and Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333>

YellowJacket Award: Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334>

[655] Women’s Tennis Awards

Most Improved: Mikayla Thomas <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3416>

YellowJacket Award: Hayley Hunter <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359>

Spirit & Leadership Award: Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227>

[660] Men’s Tennis Awards

Most Improved: Josh Mueller <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3358>

YellowJacket Award: Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> and Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242>

Spirit & Leadership Award: Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236>

[652] Softball Awards

Offensive MVP: Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208>

Defensive MVP: Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207>

True Grit Award: Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210>

[658] Baseball Awards

Team MVP: Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425>

Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Harlan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423>

YellowJacket Award: Josh Raies <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3431>