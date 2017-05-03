LeTourneau University – Sports

ASC TOURNAMENT INFO <http://www.uttylerpatriots.com/mtennis/news/2016-17/5507/tournament-central-asc-tennis-championship/>

LeTourneau men’s tennis will make their fourth consecutive American Southwest Conference tournament appearance on Thursday, May 4th as they take on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the quarterfinals at 2:00 pm.

UT Tyler will host the three-day event as the East Division No. 1 seed with matches starting on Thursday at the Summers Tennis Center in Tyler, Texas.

The LETU men (6-11) enter as the East Division No. 3 seed and will face the No. 2-seeded Crusaders out of the West Division. The two teams attempted to play twice during the regular season with both matches being cut short due to inclement weather.

Senior Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> leads the YellowJackets at the No. 1 position and is 7-10 at the top spot, he is 3-1 in conference play.

The No. 1 doubles team of Grove and freshman Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> is 2-1 in conference play and 8-7 overall this season. Farris leads LeTourneau in singles wins with 10 this season with eight at No. 3 and two at No. 2.

You find more tournament information including, tournament history, visitor information, maps and more at UT Tyler's Championship Central page

MEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

at UT Tyler, Summers Tennis Center | Tyler, Texas

Quarterfinals | Thursday, May 4

Match 1: East Texas Baptist (#2 East ) vs. Hardin-Simmons (#3 West), 9:00 am.

Match 2: UT Dallas (#1 West) vs. Ozarks (#4 East), 11:30 am.

Match 3: Mary Hardin-Baylor (#2 West) vs. LeTourneau (#3 East), 2:00 pm.

Match 4: UT Tyler (#1 East) vs. Concordia Texas (#4 West), 4:30 pm.

Semifinals | Friday, May 5

Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, TBA (10:30 am or 2:00 pm.)

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, TBA (10:30 am or 2:00 pm.)

Championship Final | Saturday, May 6

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 11:00 am.

Please Note — Per American Southwest Conference policy, pets — leashed or unleashed — are prohibited at all ASC championship events. Only certified service animals that are marked, properly trained and leashed are permitted at events.

SOFTBALL

FULL ALL-ASC RELEASE <http://ascsports.org/news/2017/5/2/SB_0502172017.aspx>

Represented on the All-American Southwest Conference Awards list was LeTourneau’s softball announced on Tuesday afternoon. Four YellowJackets earned all-conference honors including two much-deserving seniors.

Senior Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> and sophomore Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> were each named to the All-ASC Third Team. Senior Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> and Junior Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> were named honorable mentions for one of the toughest softball conferences in the nation.

Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> – Third Team All-ASC

2B, Sr. – Harmony High School

The Pittsburg, Texas native set new LeTourneau softball season and career records for stolen bases. Her 28 stolen bases this season are the most as she passed teammate Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> who had 23 in 2014. Matulis now holds the career record for stolen bases by a comfortable margin with 62 in her four seasons.

Her season batting average of .379 is the ninth best season average in program history. Matulis score 29 runs which are tied for fifth most in a season for LETU softball. She also recorded 47 hits which rank her fourth in single-season hits.

Matulis has left her name all over the LeTourneau softball career record books in 15 different statistical categories including being second in total games played with 158 and being third all-time in runs scored with 85.

It is the second-time Matulis has been recognized by the conference coaches as she was named honorable mention in 2016.

Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> – Third Team All-ASC Pitcher, So. – West Columbia High School

The Lake Jackson, Texas native finished with a season ERA of 5.53 to lead the LeTourneau pitching staff. Genoway won nine games and pitched 114 total innings, which ranked her seventh in the ASC. She also ranked fifth among conference pitchers in strikeouts with 82. Genoway’s single-season strikeout figure ranks her third in program history.

Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> – Honorable Mention CF, Sr. – Azle High School

The Azle, Texas native led the American Southwest Conference in triples with four this season which is the tied for the most in program history for a single-season. Judd finished second in batting average (.356), runs scored (27), hits (42), total bases (60) in her 40 games this season.

Whitney also leaves her name in the LeTourneau record books as she finishes her career ranked seventh all-time with 151 games played. Her six career triples tie her for first in program history. Judd was also prolific on the base path as she stole 39 career bases and ranked third all-time for LeTourneau softball.

Ashlin Roach http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> – Honorable Mention SS, Jr. – Hughes Springs High School

The Hughes Springs, Texas native led LeTourneau in slugging percentage (.559), runs batted in (33), doubles (8) home runs (7) total bases (71) sacrifice flies (3) and defensively led the YellowJackets in assists with 86.

She ranked eighth in the conference with 33 RBIs, which is the third best single-season total in program history. She also was eighth in the ASC in home runs with seven and ranks fourth in single-season home runs at LETU. On the defensive side of the ball, she ranked sixth in the ASC in assists from her shortstop position with 86. That mark is the ninth best in program history.

It is the second-time Roach has been recognized by the conference coaches as she made the All-ASC third team in 2016.