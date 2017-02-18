LeTourneau University – Sports

TENNIS

MEN

Christian Farris

LeTourneau men’s tennis earned a 6-3 victory over Sul Ross State in an ASC match on Friday afternoon in Kerrville, Texas. In the second game of the day, LETU fell to Schreiner 3-6 to the host Mountaineers.

In doubles play, Ty Grove and Christian Farris picked up the first win of the day taking down the Lobos 8-1 in No. 1 doubles. Robby Bundy<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> and Zac Crowley-Kurth<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3234> also grabbed a tightly contested doubles win 9-7 in No. three doubles. The YellowJackets led 2-1 going into singles play.

In singles, Ty Grove picked up his first win of the season defeating Roy of Sul Ross 6-4, 7-6(2). The senior from Lincoln, Nebraska gave the YellowJackets a 3-2 lead over the Lobos. With the dual tied at 3, Jimmie Henson<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> (4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5) and Robby Bundy<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> (6-3, 6-4) would each record victories to seal the team wins.

Kevin Warren<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3238> would add a 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 win for good measure as the YellowJackets earned their first overall and conference win of the season.

In the second dual of the day, LETU squared off with host team Schreiner starting at 6:30 under the lights. The Mountaineers swept the doubles matches and took the first singles match of the day before Christian Farris<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> picked up the first win for the YellowJackets in No. three singles. Farris earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over SU’s Nick Pena.

Ty Grove battled for his second win of the day as he took a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 decision over the Mountaineer’s Johnathan Christie in No. 1 singles. Kevin Warren<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3238> also took an 8-6 win at No. 6 singles.

The YellowJackets will be back on the court Saturday as they travel to Seguin to take on Texas Lutheran starting at 2 p.m.

WOMEN

Hayley Hunter Lauren Rockwell

The YellowJacket women dropped a pair of dual’s on Friday as they fell 2-7 to Sul Ross State in the season’s first conference matchup and 0-9 to host Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Junior Hayley Hunter and sophomore Lauren Rockwell picked up a No. 2 doubles win with an 8-3 decision over the Lobos. Terin Murray<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> would join in the scoring as she picked up a 6-3, 7-5 victory in No. three singles.

The Mountaineers dominated the second dual of the day taking all nine points from the YellowJackets.

LETU will return to the court on Saturday as they square off with the Bulldogs of Texas Lutheran in Seguin. The first serve is 2:00 p.m.

BASEBALL

Kyle Jacobs

LeTourneau met with the Centenary (LA) Gents on Friday night under the lights of Conrad-Vernon Field for a 9-inning game that resulted in a 1-4 loss to the Jackets.

LETU held the Gents’ bats the first two innings before an error in the third inning cost them two runs. However, the Jackets responded in the fourth inning with four hits to cut the lead to 1-2.

Senior Kyle Jacobs started the fourth inning with a single up the middle. Sophomore Noah Mahoney<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> advanced Jacobs to second with a line drive single to left field. Shortly after, sophomore Ryan Conger<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3445> also sent one to left field to collect a RBI single as Jacobs scored. The Gents worked quickly to end the inning after the lone run.

The fifth inning proved to be the difference as an LETU error resulted in two runs extending the Gents lead to 4-1. Centenary was able to hold off the YellowJacket offense for the final four innings.

Senior Jordan Carns<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> moves to 0-2 to start the season on the mound. Carns pitched six innings, giving up four runs on five hits. Freshman Luke Ludwig<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3436> pitched two innings in relief to finish the game for LETU. Ludwig allowed two hits and recording three strikeouts in his second appearance for the YellowJackets.

Mahoney and freshman Haden Simmons <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> led the Jacket offense, who both went 2-for-4 on the night. Both Mahoney and Simmons recorded a pair of singles to contribute to LETU’s nine hits on the evening. Conger picked up the lone RBI for LeTourneau.

The YellowJackets will take the field again tomorrow afternoon to end their weekend with a 9-inning game against No.7 and defending NCAA Division III national champions, Trinity University Tigers. The first pitch is 2:00 p.m. at Conrad-Vernon Field.

Next Game:

Trinity (TX)

2/18/2017 – 2:00 PM

SOFTBALL

Kaitlyn Allen

LeTourneau YellowJacket softball kicked off a three-game series with No. 5 East Texas Baptist University Tigers tonight. LETU dropped the first game 0-8 in six innings.

The Jackets struggled to get the bats going against the Tigers defense as they were outhit 5-12 in the loss. LETU was lead at the plate by senior Kaitlyn Allen, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.

The freshmen duo of Shelby Barrick<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> and Alyssa Pierce<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> also contributed hits, going 1-for-2 each with singles.

Sophomore Macey Mize<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> recorded a double, but the YellowJackets weren’t able to capitalize with a runner in scoring position.

LETU moves to 1-3 in the American Southwest Conference and 3-4 overall in the season. Junior Ashley Burdine<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> drops to 1-3 after four innings, giving up five runs on nine hits.

The YellowJackets will look to get the offense going in two games on Saturday as they complete the conference series with the Tigers. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Taylor Field on the ETBU campus in Marshall, Texas.

Next Game: at East Texas Baptist University 2/18/2017 – 12:00 PM

