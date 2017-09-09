LeTourneau University – Sports

VOLLEYBALL

SHERMAN, Texas – A trio of LeTourneau volleyball players would each record seven kills in a three set loss to the University of Dallas before the YellowJackets would drop a three set match to host Austin College to close out the 2017 Austin College Invitational in Sherman, Texas on Saturday, September 9th.

With the losses, LETU now sits at 2-6 overall heading while the Crusaders improved to 3-4 overall. The host Kangaroos are 6-1 following the win over LeTourneau.

In the first match against Dallas, LETU would record ten service aces but be guilty of 20 attack errors while hitting just .128 for the game. The YellowJackets would keep the sets close, falling by scores of 25-21, 25-17, and 25-23 as the Crusaders would flip the script from last weekend when LeTourneau won in four sets.

Seniors Elyse Wright and Savanna Stutts along with freshman Hailey Matthews would all record seven kills in the game to lead the YellowJackets while Korissa White, along with Lauren Egby-McNeal and Matthews all had two service aces. White would dish out 16 assists while Matthews added a team-high 15 digs.

LETU’s offense would be held in check in the second match against Austin College as the ‘Roos would out block the YellowJackets 11-5 and force 24 LeTourneau attack errors. After falling in the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-23, LeTourneau would see their worst match of the weekend come in the third game by being held to a -.125 attack percentage while falling by a score of 25-16.

Stutts added eight kills in the match to lead LeTourneau as Wright would add six and Torie Langston recording four kills. White had 23 assists to lead all players while Cam Taylor and Liz Williams had 11 digs apiece.

American Southwest Conference play will start on Wednesday for the YellowJackets when they host the Patriots of Texas-Tyler. Wednesday will also serve as the 2017 home opener for LeTourneau after spending the first two weeks on the road.

SHERMAN, Texas – Low attacking percentages would play a fundamental role in the LeTourneau University volleyball team dropped a pair of three-set matches to Occidental College and Concordia University (TX) at the Austin College Invitational in Sherman, Texas on Friday, September 8th.

LETU is now 2-4 overall while the Tigers improved to 3-1 and the Tornadoes to 2-3 overall.

In their first match of the day, the YellowJackets would struggle offensively in the first set, finishing with a .000 attack percentage after having eight kills and eight errors on 41 total attacks. Following a 25-20 first set, things would not get much better as LeTourneau would drop the final two sets by a score of 25-14 as the Tigers would force 19 total attack errors by LETU.

Freshman Hailey Matthews would lead the team with seven total kills in the match while Korissa White would dish out 13 total assists. White would also add two of three service aces by the YellowJackets in the game with Torie Langston picking up the third. Liz Williams would lead all players in the match with 17 digs.

A nearly two-hour break would not help the cause for LeTourneau as Concordia Texas would take sets one and three by a score of 25-21 with the second set also going to the Tornadoes by a score of 25-12. The only set of the match that would see LETU hit over .100 would come in the second set when the YellowJackets were limited to just 29 total attacks and hit .103 for the set.

Savanna Stutts would be the team leader with seven kills in the match against the Tornadoes while Cam Taylor had 12 assists. Mikayla Thomas along with Matthews each had three blocks with Matthews also adding a team-high 15 digs.

The Austin College Invitational will wrap up for the YellowJackets tomorrow as LETU will play the University of Dallas at 9 a.m. before squaring off against the Austin College Kangaroos at 1 p.m. LeTourneau defeated the Crusaders last weekend in four sets at the Millsaps Invitational.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University Women’s Soccer ties the University of Dallas 0-0 in double overtime despite outshooting the Crusaders 19-4. With tonight’s result, the YellowJackets remain undefeated with a record of 3-0-1. Senior Kennedy Keer led the YellowJackets with six shots.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Coach John Antonisse. “We had a lot of chances. We had a lot of corners. We just couldn’t punch one. So, we’ll take the draw and move on to the next game.”

The YellowJackets came out very aggressive in the first half as they recorded six shots. In the second half, LETU matched their effort by adding six more shots to their tally and limiting UD to one.

At the end of regulation play, the YellowJackets and Crusaders were at 0-0, so they headed to overtime. In overtime, the YellowJackets would put immense pressure on the Crusaders and keep them from getting a single shot off.

Although LeTourneau had multiple shots during overtime and created numerous opportunities, they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

The YellowJackets will be back in action on Sunday, September 10th in Sherman, Texas versus Austin College at 12:00 PM.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

TYLER, Texas – a 19th place finish by Michael Field in the 94-man University of Texas Tyler Braveheart Invitational led the LeTourneau University men’s cross country team to a sixth place finish while the women finished eighth on Friday, September 8th.

The LETU men finished with a total of 147 points, edging East Texas Baptist University who finished seventh with 162 points. Host Texas-Tyler finished first with 39 points.

Field finished with a time of 17:04.91 to pace a 5:33 mile while Wesley Anderson came in 28th at 17:19.54. Austin Coblentz was 32nd with a time of 17:31.25 followed by Nathan Glastetter (38th, 17:50.44), Nathanael Wendel (47th, 18:10.09), Lorien Nightingale (53rd, 18:28.88) and Ben Duitsman (78th, 20:33.15).

On the women’s side, Kirstiana Welch was the top finisher for the YellowJackets with a 19th place finish (21:26.57) as LETU finished with a team total of 220 points. Southeastern Oklahoma won the meet with a total of 39 points with UT-Dallas (50 points) and UT-Tyler (87 points) rounding out the top three teams. Freshman Brittany Bergmanfinished 41st with a time of 22:57.62 followed by Bridey Davis (62nd, 24:15.04), Allison Fuller (24:14.24), and Olivia Stine (69th, 26:55.82).

LeTourneau will return to action next Saturday at the Missouri Southern State University MSSU Stampede to be on September 17 in Joplin, Missouri.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director