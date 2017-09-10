LeTourneau University – Sports

Men’s Soccer

SHERMAN, Texas – Goals by Guillermo Torres and Eduardo Barron gave the LeTourneau men’s soccer team leads of 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. However, a goal in the 87th minute by Austin College would allow the host Kangaroos to come away with a 2-2 tie at the Pierce Complex in Sherman, Texas on Sunday, September 10.

With their second consecutive draw, LETU is now 0-2-2 on the year while AC is 3-1-1 overall.

Torres would open the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute (18:24) by beating Austin goalkeeper Joseph Khalaf just inside the left post on a pass from Nate Berlandier. The lead would be short lived, however, as Phillip Le would knot the score at one just three minutes later at the 21:37 mark after drawing a penalty kick. Le would see his initial shot saved by YellowJacket goalie Miguel Cabrera but have the ball rebound back to him where he would send the ball home to tie the game.

LETU substitute David Trost would come in the 28th minute and make a difference in the first half as the junior would let off a shot at the 43:38 mark that would hit the crossbar and bounce back to Barron who found the back of the net to re-give LeTourneau the lead. The score would remain 2-1 heading into halftime for the YellowJackets.

The defense for both squads would pick up in the second half as only 14 total shots would be let off compared to 23 in the first half, with each putting shots on goal. Looking to make a late push to extend the game, Kangaroo senior midfielder Jack Wheaton would send a ball in that would find the head of Le for his second goal of the contest with only 2:57 remaining in regulation.

The game would end up going to extra time, where both the YellowJackets and ‘Roos would each let off four shots but not have any find the back of the net for a winner.

Austin College doubled up LeTourneau in corner kicks 8-4, and held a 28-17 advantage in shots. LETU would be found guilty of 14 fouls compared to 11 for AC as each team had one player marked with a yellow card.

Cabrera would pick up his second straight tie in net, playing all 110 minutes and making ten total saves. The 17 shots by LeTourneau would be a balanced effort with David Sanchez and Varney Carter, along with Trost, Torres, Barron, and Berlandier all had two shots to lead the YellowJackets.

Thursday, September 14 will mark the start of American Southwest Conference action for LeTourneau as LETU will host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 7:30 p.m. The Cru is 3-1 overall, having last played on Saturday, September 9 with a 3-1 win against Schreiner University.

Women’s Soccer

SHERMAN, Texas – In their final tune-up heading into American Southwest Conference play next week, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team put up a total of 21 shots while finding a way to beat Austin College by a final score of 1-0 at the Pierce Complex in Sherman, Texas on Sunday, September 10.

The YellowJackets earned their fourth win of the year following Friday’s scoreless draw against the University of Dallas to improve to 4-0-1 on the year while the host Kangaroos fell to 1-3-0. Through five games this season, LETU’s undefeated record of 4-0-1 is their best start in school history.

LeTourneau would determine the pace of play throughout the contest, putting up a total of 11 shots in the first 45 minutes of action while also drawing four corner kicks in the half. Despite putting six shots on goal before halftime, all six would be turned away by Austin starting keeper Ashley Lipe to keep the game scoreless at intermission.

It would not take long for the YellowJackets to break the scoreless tie in the second half, thanks in part to a foul in the box by the ‘Roos. Sophomore Kelli Sonnier would call upon to take the penalty kick, sending the ball into the upper right corner of the goal past Austin goalie Maya Erwin to put LETU up 1-0 at the 46:21 mark.

The goal would be all that LeTourneau would need as the host ‘Roos would be held to just one shot total in the second half as the YellowJackets would earn their third shutout of the year.

In total, Letourneau would outshoot Austin 21-3, which included 10-2 shots on goal advantage. Corner kicks would also go in favor of LETU by a tally of 8-1.

Sonnier finished with a total of four shots which included her penalty kick goal, while Cecilia Pichardo fired off three shots off the bench. Carrye Funk earned the win for LeTourneau, playing a total of 64:15 in net and making two saves while Freshman Bayleigh Bustamante spent 25:45 between the pipes for the YellowJackets.

LETU will look to avenge last year’s loss to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, September 14th when the YellowJackets host the Cru for a 5:00 p.m. ASC Conference opener for both teams. UMHB is 3-1 this year after earning a 1-0 overtime win at Hendrix College on Sunday afternoon.