LeTourneau University – Sports

Volleyball

LONGVIEW, Texas – Playing in front of their home crowd for the first time in 2017, the LeTourneau University volleyball team saw their offensive woes continue in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 loss to the University of Texas-Tyler at Solheim Arena in Longview, Texas on Wednesday, September 13th.

LETU falls 2-7 on the year and 0-1 in the American Southwest Conference while the visiting Patriots improved to 8-1 overall while winning their conference opener.

All three sets would see the YellowJackets come out strong and keep the pace with UT-Tyler before a run midway through the game in all three matches would allow for UTT to pull away. LETU would utilize their timeouts in each of the sets to try and break the runs by the Patriots, but it would do no good as the lead was too large to overcome.

“We just have to execute better as we are doing a lot of good things in the back row,” said head coach Ashley Tiernan in a post-game interview. Our hitters have to take better care of the ball in our next match.”

LeTourneau was led by Elyse Wright with five kills while Korissa White had 13 assists. Sophomore Audrey Galindorecorded two service aces while Liz Williams along with Galindo each had nine digs. The YellowJackets would be limited to a total of just two blocks while committing 22 service errors compared to just 11 for the Patriots.

LETU will be back in action on Friday when they head to Irving, Texas to take on Johnson and Wales University at 12 p.m. as well as Brooklyn College at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Dallas Invitational.

Men’s Golf

SEGUIN, Texas – Using a final round team score of 12-over 296, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team finished eighth at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational held at Starcke Park Municipal Course in Seguin, Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

LeTourneau finished the 54-hole meet with a team score of 904. Concordia University Texas led the meet wire-to-wire to win the meet with a score of 856 while Southwestern University came in second with a score of 867. Host Texas Lutheran came in third with a team score of 872.

LETU’s top finisher was individualist Daniel Kay , who shot a final round of even-par 71 to move up three spots and finish tied for 16th (219) while Mason Terry finished with a 54-hole total of 220 (72-75-73) to finish tied for 20th. Dustin Dingler finished tied for 36th with a 75-78-73-226 total of 13-over while Chris Clark moved up nine spots in the final round to finish tied for 41st (79-77-73-229). Cody Taylor (T46, 231) and Caleb Biggers (54th, 238) rounded out the YellowJackets team score.

A chance to improve upon this week’s scores will be in store for the YellowJackets next week when LeTourneau heads to Alexandria, Louisiana to take part in the Louisiana College Fall Invitational on September 18th and 19th.

Women’s Golf

SEGUIN, Texas – The LeTourneau women’s golf team made a nine-stroke improvement in the final round of the Lady Bulldog Fall Classic held at Starcke Park Municipal Course in Seguin, Texas.

LETU shot a team score of 338 in the final round to finish with a two-day total of 685. Mary Hardin-Baylor won the meet with a team score of 606 followed by Trinity University (630) and Texas-Dallas (632).

Individually, freshman Bree Mask shot a final round seven-over 79 to finish with a total of 159, which was good enough for a tie for 11th. Kristin Boone would finish 28th overall with a two-day total of 168 (83-85) while Lauren Johnson (38th, 91-85-176) and Rachel Green (44th, 93-89-182) finished out the team score for the YellowJackets.

The second fall meet of the year will get underway for LeTourneau on Monday, September 18th when the YellowJackets head to Alexandria, Louisiana to play in the Louisiana College Fall Invitational.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director