LeTourneau University – Sports

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The LeTourneau University men’s golf team shot a season team-low score of 293 to complete a wire-to-wire win at the five-team Louisiana College Fall Invitational at the Links on the Bayou in Alexandria, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 19.

Pairing the final round 293 with a first round of 305, the YellowJackets finished with a two-day total of 598 to hold off Centenary College who finished second with a 613 (313-300). Howard Payne University (618), Belhaven University (626) and Louisiana College (640) rounded out the team scoring.

In addition to taking the team victory, senior Mason Terry would shoot a final round of even par 72 to finish the tournament at just one-over 145 to take medalist honors by three strokes over Andrew Errico of Howard Payne. Cody Taylor would tie for third at plus five for the tournament with a final round 74 while Daniel Kay ended up just one stroke back at 150 after shooting an even-par 72 final round.

Buster Byrnes just missed out on a top-10 finish by finishing tied for 11th with a 153 (78-75) while Chris Clark and Shance Sims matched each other’s score for the second consecutive day to tie for 13th with a score of 154. Ryan Newell (T19th, 160) and Dustin Dingler (T22, 161) along with Corey Gillespie (T25, 1643 and Caleb Biggers (27th, 164) also competed for the YellowJackets on the 6,842-yard course.

Following their first team victory of the year, LETU will get back on the course in two weeks with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Fall Invitational held in Killeen, Texas on October 2 and 3.

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Holding an 11-stroke lead heading into today’s final round, the LeTourneau University women’s golf team extended their lead in the final round to win the Lousiana College Fall Invitational held at the Links on the Bayou in Alexandria, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 19.

LETU shot a final round 318, a 29 stroke improvement from yesterday’s first round to handily win the four-team tournament by 34 strokes with a 36-hole score of 665. Centenary College came in second place with a team score of 699 followed by Howard Payne University (764) and Hendrix College (965).

Individually, Kristin Boone followed up a first round 85 with a final round of four-over 76 to shoot a two-day total of 161 to finish second overall. Freshman Bree Mask would come in third place with a total of 165 (87-78) while Rachael Green (87-82-169) and Lauren Johnson (88-82-170) came in sixth and seventh, respectively.

LeTourneau will now take a week off before resuming competition on Monday, October second at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Fall Invitational in Killeen, Texas.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director