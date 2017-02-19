LeTourneau University – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ASC MBB TOURNAMENT

CENTRAL<http://www.letuathletics.com/sports/2017/2/16/asc-mens-basketball-tournament-central.aspx?id=95>

ASC TOURNAMENT

Coach Dan Miller

BRACKET<http://ascsports.org/documents/2017/2/18/MBKB_2017_Bracket.pdf?id=3688>

LeTourneau men’s basketball continued their historic 2016-17 campaign by breaking the all-time season win record with their 20thvictory of the year. In the regular season finale, the YellowJackets defeated University of the Ozarks 98-78 in Clarksville on Saturday.

LeTourneau had already clinched sole possession of their first ASC East Division title in Thursday’s win over UT-Dallas. The YellowJackets earned the right to host the conference tournament starting February 23rd at Solheim Arena.

“I am very proud of this team’s approach to being great every day and how focused they stay,” said head coach Dan Miller. “We will get ready for the postseason, but today I want them to enjoy the feeling of accomplishment after earning another school record with 20 wins.”

Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> was a catalyst to LeTourneau’s 20th victory. The sophomore forward recorded the first triple-double performance in program history. Loggins scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and notched a career-high 11 assists. The Lewisville High School product shot .818 percent (9-11) from the floor in yet another difficult game. Loggins is shooting at a .659 clip on the season.

“Our whole team contributed, but I have to say the triple double by Caleb Loggins<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3310> was an impressive performance,” said Miller.

Jeff Martin<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3311> and Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> each pitched in 17 points. Alec Colhoff<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3307> had 13, and Sam Talbert<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3316> scored 11 as five YellowJackets were in double figures yet again. LeTourneau had 26 assists to just four turnovers in the win.

LETU shot .385 percent from behind the arc with Colhoff, West, Talbert and Christian Seidl<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3315> each had three long-range field goals.

The Eagles stormed out to an early lead on their senior day and final game of the season. A Josh Berard 3-point field goal gave UO a 15-9 advantage at the 14:36 mark. LETU responded with a 12-2 run to take the lead on a Caylab Herrera<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3325> layup midway through the first half.

The YellowJackets extended the lead to 10 on a Nate West<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3318> 3-pointer, but a string of missed shots and turnovers gave Ozarks the opportunity to cut into the deficit. LETU led 49-44 at the half.

In the second half, the Eagles hung around until an 11-2 run pushed the LeTourneau lead to 77-63 at the 9:31 mark. A Cordele Jackson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3327> jumper with 0:52 remaining gave the YellowJackets their largest lead of the game at 24.

“The second half we ratcheted up our defense and held Ozarks to .407 percent and just 34 points after giving up too much the first half,” said Miller.

LETU will face Sul Ross State in the quarterfinals of the ASC Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. at Solheim Arena.

The Lobos defeated Howard Payne in the final game of the season to earn the fourth seed in the West Division. The YellowJackets dropped the regular season matchup with SRSU 70-77 in Alpine on December 3rd. LETU would go on to win 17 of their next 19 games to finish the season.

You can find more tournament information here<http://www.letuathletics.com/sports/2017/2/16/asc-mens-basketball-tournament-central.aspx?id=95>.

[merican Southwest Conference Tournament logo] Next Game:vs. American Southwest Conference Tournament2/23/2017 – TBA

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball>

* ROSTER<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=mbball>

ASC WBB TOURNAMENT CENTRAL<http://www.hpusports.com/sports/2017/2/15/WBB_0219132340.aspx>

ASC WBB TOURNAMENT BRACKET<http://ascsports.org/documents/2017/2/18/WBKB_2017_Bracket.pdf?id=3687>

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Crystal Jones

Crystal Jones scored 32 points to lead LeTourneau to their 13th win of the season and a 62-63 season sweep of University of the Ozarks on Saturday. Jones was 14-of-28 from the floor recording her fifth 30-point performance and the 11th of her career.

The YellowJackets finish the regular season at 13-12 overall and 10-6 in the American Southwest Conference. This year is the first time in program history that LETU has recorded consecutive winning records in conference play.

“Today’s game was a challenge, but you would not expect anything less at this point in the season,” said head coach Leslie Reinecker<http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=454>. “I am proud of the team for battling through to get the win. We dominated the boards and made some key defensive stops at the end. It’s not always pretty, but it was good to see the team come together down the stretch to walk away with it.”

Rebounding was the difference in the game as each team shot nearly identical percentages from the floor and 3-point range. The YellowJackets outrebounded Ozarks 53-39 including 21 offensive rebounds.

LaTanya Drakes<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> pushed her double-double total to 18 on the season and 27 now in a career. Drakes pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with 13 points. She ranks in the top-10 in the nation in double-double performances.

Junior Savannah Cummings<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3382> was a perfect 2-of-2 from the floor adding 5 points for the YellowJackets. Sophomores Sha’Donnaver Young<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3376> and Karley Patterson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3370> each finished with 4.

The Eagles led for most of the first half as LETU fell behind by six in the opening period. LeTourneau took the lead late in the second quarter as Jones scored seven straight points gaining the 27-26 advantage with 3:44 remaining. LETU would take a two-point lead into the break.

Jones and Drakes started with seven quick points to push the lead to 39-32 early in the third period. Ozarks responded with a 9-1 run to take the lead with 1:35 in the quarter. A Drakes layup in the final seconds would regain the lead for LETU.

The YellowJackets trailed by one with 2:39 remaining in the game before Jones scored the go-ahead basket at the 2:14 mark giving LETU a 61-60 lead. Drakes knocked down free-throws in the final seconds to put the win in the books for LeTourneau.

The LETU women will now prepare for their second consecutive ASC Championship Tournament as they will take on the Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, February 23rd in Brownwood. Howard Payne won the ASC’s West Division and earned the right to host the 2017 conference tournament. UMHB took the regular season matchup 89-70 over LeTourneau in Longview on January 7th. Tip-off for the quarterfinal matchup is 12:00 p.m. on from the Brownwood Coliseum.

ASC Tournament information can be found here<http://www.hpusports.com/sports/2017/2/15/WBB_0219132340.aspx>.

Next Game: vs. TBA 2/23/2017 – TBA

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=womensbasketball>

* ROSTER<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=womensbasketball>

SOFTBALL

Shelby Barrick | Macey Mize

LETU softball dropped their final games in the ASC series against the No. 5 ETBU Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The doubleheader started with a close loss of 5-7 in game one and finished with a two score of 3-11 in five innings in the nightcap.

In the first contest, the YellowJackets got a hot start in the second inning when freshman Shelby Barrick reached on an error that put her and sophomore Macey Mize, who reached on a walk, in scoring position. Another walk by the Tigers’ pitcher to senior Kaitlyn Allen<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202> loaded the bases for the Jackets. Junior Bailey Woodard<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> was able to move the runners when she recorded a RBI single up the middle that scored Mize.

When junior Shelby Bagwell<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3414> blasted a grand slam over the right center field fence, the bases quickly cleared scoring Allen, Woodard, and junior Kelsi Coleman<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3205>, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

However, the Tigers quickly responded to the Jackets big second inning when they scored five runs in the third and fourth inning. LETU was unable to score again after the second inning, ending the game with a score of 5-7.

Bagwell finished the game 1-for-1 with her lone at-bat that included a grand slam with four RBIs and one run. Freshman Alyssa Pierce<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> also contributed to the Jackets eight total hits of the game, going 2-for-4 with a single and a double.

Sophomore Faith Genoway<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> drops to 1-1 on the season, allowing seven runs on six hits in 3.1 innings. Junior Ashley Burdine<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> came in as relief for LETU, only allowing two hits in her 2.2 innings.

The Tigers outhit the YellowJackets 3-15, and the series ended with a 3-11 loss.

The Jackets weren’t able to get the bats going until the fourth inning when a pair of singles from Bagwell and senior Courtney Matulis<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208>, as well as a walk for Allen, loaded the bases. Woodard took advantage of the situation when she launched a triple down the right field line, collecting 3 RBIs.

Due to the eight-run rule, LeTourneau would drop the last game of the series after ETBU scored their 11th run in the bottom of the fourth and the Jackets could not get runners across in the fifth.

Woodard with her triple and three RBIs ran LETU’s offense in game three. Bagwell and Matulis contributed to the team’s three hits with their singles.

Freshman Julie Cantu<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3218> would take her first loss as a YellowJacket in the series closer when she allowed four runs off one hit in the first inning, making her 0-1 on the season. Burdine would relieve Cantu and go on to pitch the next two innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. Matulis closed the game for LETU and allowed two runs on five hits in her 1.1 innings.

After the series, the YellowJackets move to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the ASC. They will be back in action next weekend as they welcome in the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion UT Tyler Patriots. The Jackets will kick off the three-game series at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24th, followed by a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th.

[niversity of Texas at Tyler logo] Next Game:The University of Texas at Tyler2/24/2017 – 6:00 PMLive Stats Watch Live

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=softball>

* ROSTER<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=softball>

BASEBALL

Gonzalo Sosa

The YellowJacket baseball team closed out their weekend with a 7-13 loss against reigning NCAA Division III National Champions, Trinity University Tigers.

LETU, who is now 3-3 on the season, had a slow start at the plate when they didn’t bring runners across until the fourth inning, already trailing by five runs.

Junior Gonzalo Sosa started the Jackets bats when he singled down the right field line. Sophomore Noah Mahoney<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> followed up with a single of his own to right field, moving Sosa to third. A RBI single by sophomore Ryan Conger<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3445> brought Sosa across the plate for LETU’s first run of the game.

Senior Jacob Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> capitalized off LeTourneau’s string of hits when he recorded a RBI single bringing Mahoney home and moving Conger to third. An error by Trinity for freshman Haden Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> picked up another run for LETU.

After a pitching change by the Tigers, LETU kept the fourth inning going with a RBI single from sophomore Lee Hosie<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> that brought Jacob Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> in and moved Haden Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> to third. Senior Kyle Jacobs<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> made his mark in the fourth inning when he collected a RBI single that brought in two runs from a throwing error and advanced him to third. The Tigers had to work quickly after Jacobs’ at-bat to get out of the inning where they were trailing 6-5.

The YellowJackets hot inning was quickly overshadowed by the Tigers when they scored eight runs in the fifth and sixth inning. LeTourneau’s bats stayed cold until the seventh inning when Mahoney singled up the middle to put him in scoring position. A sacrifice from Jacob Simmons<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> later brought him across the plate. The YellowJackets would not score again in the seventh, finishing the game at 7-13.

Mahoney ended the weekend going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and two runs. Sosa contributed to the LETU’s nine hits as he went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and one run. Jacobs recorded one run and two RBIs in the weekend closer.

Sophomore Blake Maxfeldt<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3428> picked dropped to 0-1 on the season today as he entered the game in the fifth inning to relieve sophomore Andrew Harlan<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423>. Harlan gave up seven runs on eleven hits and recorded five strikeouts in his 4.2 innings. Maxfeldt faced four batters in the fifth and sixth innings, allowing two runs on one hit.

The YellowJackets will return to action next weekend when they host the Highway 80 Battle and East Texas Baptist University Tigers. The three-game series will begin on Friday, February 24th, on Conrad-Vernon Field at 6:00 p.m.

[ast Texas Baptist University logo] Next Game:East Texas Baptist University2/24/2017 – 6:00 PMLive Stats Watch Live

* FULL SCHEDULE<http://letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball>

* ROSTER<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=baseball>