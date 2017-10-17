LeTourneau University – Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Seniors Mason Terry and Daniel Kay each shot a seven-over 78 and tied for 18th overall to lead LeTourneau University, men’s golf team in the first round of the Alamo City Classic hosted by Trinity University at The Quarry Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, October 16.

LETU shot a first round team score of 320 to sit in seventh place overall, 19 shots back of leader Hardin-Simmons University. Schreiner University (304) and Texas Lutheran University (306) round out the top three team scores.

Terry would kick off his opening nine holes by making three straight pars en route to a two-over 37 on the front nine. The back nine would not be as kind to the Lindale, Texas native who would finish up his round with a five-over 41 on the back nine to shoot a 78 overall.

Kay had a quick start to his round this morning following a bogey on the second hole by rebounding to birdie two of his next three holes and play the front nine one under par with a 34. A three-hole stretch that saw the senior shoot four-over in the first four holes of the back nine would quickly erase the under-par round as Kay would have to settle for 78.

Keaton Williams and Chris Clark both shot a first round score of 82 to go into tomorrow’s final round tied for 33rd overall while Cody Taylor is in a tie for 37th with a first round total of 84. Williams would play the front nine at seven-over 42 before bouncing back on the final nine holes by playing his last six holes of the afternoon at even-par to come in with the round of 11-over while Clark followed up a five-over 40 on the front nine with a six-over 42 on the back nine. Taylor entered the back nine following a five-over 40 on the front nine but would end up shooting an eight-over 44 on the back to finish with his score of 84.

The final round of the Alamo City Classic will get underway at 8:30 am tomorrow morning. Just 19 strokes separated the top-seven teams in the field. LETU sits eight strokes back of the University of Dallas in sixth place and is ten shots behind host Trinity University in fifth heading into tomorrow.