LeTourneau University – Sports

LONGVIEW, Texas – Due to expected inclement weather throughout the day on Saturday, the LeTourneau University men’s and women’s soccer teams have moved their American Southwest Conference doubleheader against Louisiana College up one day to Friday, October 20.

The YellowJacket women will host the Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village in Longview. Friday’s games will serve as “Senior Night” for eight LETU soccer players, with all eight honored before their respective match.

LeTourneau will be back in action tomorrow evening when the YellowJackets host Belhaven University for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.