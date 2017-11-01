LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ABILENE, Texas – Facing an undefeated an No. 5 nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons University in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team would see their season come to an end. It was in a 3-0 loss at the HSU Soccer Complex in Abilene, Texas on Tuesday, October 31.

Coming into the game as the No. 8 seed in the tournament, LETU concludes their season at 9-7-3 overall while the Cowgirls advance to Friday’s semifinal match while improving to 17-0.

HSU would blitz the YellowJackets early on, putting up two shots on goal just four minutes into the match. Following the second shot by Kirsten Parrish that would hit the crossbar, Kenne Kessler would be in the right spot at the right time to put the rebound back in and give Hardin-Simmons a 1-0 lead at the 4:19 mark.

The Cowgirls would keep up their offensive attack and continue to force LeTourneau back into the defensive third of the field when HSU would earn a corner kick following two fouls by the YellowJackets. Josey Meyer would take the corner kick for Hardin-Simmons and put a ball into the box that would lead to a second goal to double HSU’s lead just 14 minutes into the game.

Things would begin to settle down as LETU would utilize substitutions to keep fresh legs out on the field and try to counter the Hardin-Simmons attack, holding the Cowgirls scoreless for the final 31 minutes of the first half.

Opportunities would start to open up for LeTourneau in the second half with Tamara Martin putting up a shot in the 49th minute to force a save by HSU keeper Caitlin Christiansen as the YellowJacket offense would look for a spark to ignite the offense.

Hardin-Simmons would add a third goal in the 74th minute to make the score 3-0 in favor of HSU, which would end up being the final tally of the game.

The Cowgirls would outshoot the YellowJackets 31-6 in the match and held a 14-4 advantage in shots on goal while earning 12 corner kicks throughout the day. Senior goalkeeper Carrye Funk made 11 saves in her final collegiate start. Martin would lead LETU offensively with two shots off the bench.

Tuesday’s match marks the final game in a LeTourneau uniform for five seniors, with Riley Scarborough, Carrye Funk, Kennedy Keer, JoLynn O’Kelley, and Myranda Pierce played for the YellowJackets one final time. The 2017 senior class finished their careers with three consecutive ASC Tournament appearances, which is the most by any one level in school history.