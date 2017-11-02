LeTourneau University – Sports

VOLLEYBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – LeTourneau University senior volleyball player, Savanna Stutts, has been named to the second team of the American Southwest Conference East Division Team while freshman Hailey Matthews has garnered honorable mention All-ASC East honors as announced by the conference offices on Wednesday, November 1.

Stutts appeared in all 32 matches for the YellowJackets while starting 28 games this past year. The Rockwall, Texas native was third on the team this past year with 215 kills and 48 blocks while also recording ten service aces. Stutts finished her LeTou finishing second all-time with 157 block assists. With 172 total blocks, Stutts has the sixth most blocks in school history and has the fifth-most attack attempts all-time for the YellowJackets (2,268).

Matthews had a standout freshman season playing in all 32 matches and starting 29 games while leading all players with 285 kills (ninth-most in a single season at LETU). The Splendora, Texas native added 33 service aces (second-most on the team) and recorded 358 digs while recording a total of 26 blocks. Matthews had nine double-doubles in her freshman campaign.

“I am very proud of both Savanna and Hailey for their accomplishments this season,” said head volleyball coach Ashley Tiernan when asked about the honors for Stutts and Matthews. “Both of these athletes deserve the recognition and were huge contributors to our team this season.” “I look forward to watching Savanna in her teaching/coaching career and being a mentor for her.” “I am excited to have Hailey back for three more seasons, and I am looking forward to seeing how far she goes in her volleyball career here as a YellowJacket.”

LONGVIEW, Texas – A day of fun, laughs, and all would have togetherness on Saturday, October 28 when the LeTourneau University athletic department in partnership with the YellowJacket Athletic Advisory Council (YAAC) hosted the Inaugural Celebrity softball games at Conrad-Vernon Field on the LETU campus.

A total of three games were played throughout the day starting at 12 p.m. when a group of local Longview doctors took on a local Longview lawyers. Following a come from behind win from the lawyers, Christus Good Shepherd Hospital would take on Longview Regional Hospital in a battle of the local hospitals that allowed for an excellent time to be had by all who attended. Christus Good Shepherd would end up coming away with the win over their cross-town rivals, and set the tone for the final game of the day.

The third game would feature our local first responder heroes battling for the prize on the softball field. The Longview Fire Department renewed their rivalry with the Longview Police Department while putting aside their differences for a friendly game of softball. It was a close game throughout with the fire eventually pulling out a victory over the police to cap off the day.

“We had a great day of softball and are very appreciative of the teams who participated in the Celebrity softball games,” said LETU Athletic Director Terri Deike. “A special thank you to our very generous sponsors who made the event possible. Suzanne Merritt and the YellowJacket Athletic Advisory Council did a great job of hosting the event and introducing YellowJacket Athletics to the Longview community. All proceeds from the games will go to the purchase of uniforms and extra travel for our student-athletes.”

Special guest appearances were made throughout the day by Longview celebrities who performed the national anthem, gave the invocation and threw out the first pitches. Mr. Brent Haas, Vice President of Engineering at R. Lacy Services, LTD, Dr. Melanie Roudkowski, Vice President for Global Operations, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Judge Tim Bryan, Judge in Justice Court of Precinct Two, Gregg County, performed the national anthem during opening ceremonies of the games. The invocation was given by Student Body President and baseball student-athlete, Josh Raies, Dr. Steve Mason, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and professor of Old Testament, and Dr. Terry Zeitlow, Vice President for Development. Longview Mayor, Dr. Andy Mack, coached the doctors in the first game and then threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Longview Fire Department vs. the Longview Police Department game. Jon Cromer, Vice President of Business and Professional banking of Texas Bank and Trust in Longview and YellowJackaet Athlete Advisory Council member, tossed the pitch in game two, and Judge Kent Phillips, Judge of Court at Law No. 1 did the honors in game one. YellowJacket mascot “Buzz” was joined by “McGruff” the Crime Fighting Dog.

The LeTourneau University Athletic Department, along with the YellowJacket Athletic Advisory Council, would also like to give special thanks to Joyce Crane Company, Anna Lee and Sidney Allen, Harbour, Smith, Harris, and Merritt, Walmart, Avco Roofing, Transit Company, Friedman Industries, Incorporated, Longview Regional Medical Center, Christus Good Shepherd Health System, Scott Novy, Steven/Henry, PLLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Vanduesen Timber, Teri Norwood Real Estate Team, LLC, Eberhart Miller, Judge Vincent Dulweber, BSN Sports, Robert Lamont, Trina Griffith and Company Real Estate, LLC, Heaton Eye Associates, Slim Chickens, Longview Parks and Recreation Department, and Super 1 Foods on High Street in Longview.