LeTourneau University – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – After earning their third consecutive trip to the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team has landed a total of six players on the ASC All-Conference teams.

Seniors Kennedy Keer, Carrye Funk, and Riley Scarborough along with junior Sarah Harder, sophomore Kelli Sonnier, and freshman Jennifer Martin all earned the all-conference accolades after leading the YellowJackets to an overall record of 9-7-3 and an ASC Tournament appearance for the fifth time in school history. Scarborough and Sonnier would represent LETU on the ASC second-team while Harder, Martin, and Keer were all on the ASC all-conference third team. Funk earned all-conference honors by being named All-ASC Honorable Mention.

Scarborough appeared in and started 17 games this past year, helping lead an LETU backline that gave up just 1.16 goals per game. LeTourneau opponents would be successful in only eight percent of their shots this past season, with Scarborough playing a key component in those figures. In total, Scarborough appeared in 58 games, starting 50 as a YellowJacket.

Sonnier earned her first all-conference honors this year after leading LETU with six goals for a total of 12 points. The Lake Charles, Louisiana native appeared in all 19 games this year while starting 15 games.

A Pearland, Texas native, Harder would earn her third consecutive all-conference award after being just one of three YellowJackets to appear in and start all 19 games this past year. Harder would also play an integral role in the LETU back line that allowed only 15 goals in the conference this past year.

Keer also earned her third All-ASC honors this past year by appearing in all 19 games while starting in 18. The Gambrills, Maryland defender scored four goals and had two assists for a total of 10 points this season, playing in 70 total games as a YellowJacket. Keer finishes her career with 44 points and eight assists, both of which are the sixth-most in a career at LETU.

Funk picked up All-ASC honors after starting all 19 games and holding a goalie record of 9-7-3. Funk recorded six shutouts this season to set a single-season school record and was named ASC player of the week on October 23rd. The Lake Jackson, Texas native is third in school history with nine wins as a goalie and was fourth in the conference this year with a .851 save percentage.

Martin snagged third-team All-ASC honors as a freshman by leading LETU with 14 points this season and taking a team-high 49 shots. A native of Allen, Texas, Martin scored one game-winning goal this year while appearing in 16 games and starting 15.

2017 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Kenne Kessler, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Kirsten Parrish, Hardin-Simmons

Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Rempe, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Goalkeeper of the Year: Emmy McMaude, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Ashleigh Rondon, East Texas Baptist

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Kibriana Bonner, East Texas Baptist

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Sydney Rangel, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year: Barry Elkins, Mary Hardin-Baylor

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Kirsten Parrish 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Granbury, Texas D Madison Link 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Tomball, Texas D Caroline Williams 2 Sr. UT Tyler Frisco, Texas D Kibriana Bonner Fr. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas D Kendell Groom So. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas F Kenne Kessler 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Highland Village, Texas F Lauren Ebbs 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Dublin, Ireland F Melissa Fulfer 3 Jr. UT Dallas Arlington, Texas F Caitlyn Shaugnessy Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lampasas, Texas F Jacquie Kaufman 2 Jr. UT Dallas Naperville, Ill. F Hannah Murin Fr. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas GK Emmy McMaude Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas GK Emily Hurley Sr. UT-Tyler Sulphur Springs, Texas M Sarah Rempe 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lewisville, Texas M Josey Meyer Jr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas M Cayla Gonzalez Fr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas M Heather Brady Sr. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas M Keely Fillman Fr. UT Dallas Los Angeles, Calif.

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Sydney Rangel Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Midlothian, Texas D Megan Theros 2 So. UT Dallas Batavia, Ill. D Tiffany Van Hoose 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Colleyville, Texas D Riley Scarborough Sr. LeTourneau Austin, Texas F Ashleigh Rondon Fr. East Texas Baptist Carrollton, Texas F Kelli Sonnier So. LeTourneau Lake Charles, La. F Caitlyn Mortus Sr. UT Tyler Katy, Texas F Kaycee Moore So. Concordia Texas Azle, Texas GK Caitlin Christiansen 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Albuquerque, N.M. GK Kiara Henry So. Ozarks Rogers, Ark. M Sarah Krisa 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Midland, Texas M Jessica Rusk 2 Jr. UT Dallas Elk Grove, Calif. M Kathleen Johnson 2 Jr. UT Tyler Arlington, Texas M Taylor Marques So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Sarah Harder 3 Jr. LeTourneau Pearland, Texas D Alexandria Clowers Fr. UT Tyler Livermore, Calif. D Landri Edwards Fr. UT Tyler Katy, Texas D Kristi Freund 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist Pearland, Texas D Megan Friend Jr. East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas D Brooke Gibbs Jr. Howard Payne Fort Worth, Texas F Jennifer Martin Fr. LeTourneau Allen, Texas F Ashlynn Folse So. Louisiana College Thibodaux, La. F Erica Rempel So. Belhaven San Antonio, Texas F Pamela Lasprilla So. Concordia Texas Kyle, Texas GK Nicole Goodwin 2 Sr. Howard Payne Austin, Texas GK Claire Montondon Fr. East Texas Baptist Nederland, Texas M Britney Berumen Fr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas M Angelica Navarro Fr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas M Kennedy Keer 3 Sr. LeTourneau Gambrills, Md. M Mandy Avalos Jr. UT Dallas Pasadena, Texas M Kayla Carlove So. Concordia Texas Carrollton, Texas M Rebecca Peterson Fr. Ozarks Coweta, Okla. M Kaelyn Steitz Jr. UT Tyler McKinney, Texas

Honorable Mention