LeTourneau University – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – After earning their third consecutive trip to the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team has landed a total of six players on the ASC All-Conference teams.
Seniors Kennedy Keer, Carrye Funk, and Riley Scarborough along with junior Sarah Harder, sophomore Kelli Sonnier, and freshman Jennifer Martin all earned the all-conference accolades after leading the YellowJackets to an overall record of 9-7-3 and an ASC Tournament appearance for the fifth time in school history. Scarborough and Sonnier would represent LETU on the ASC second-team while Harder, Martin, and Keer were all on the ASC all-conference third team. Funk earned all-conference honors by being named All-ASC Honorable Mention.
Scarborough appeared in and started 17 games this past year, helping lead an LETU backline that gave up just 1.16 goals per game. LeTourneau opponents would be successful in only eight percent of their shots this past season, with Scarborough playing a key component in those figures. In total, Scarborough appeared in 58 games, starting 50 as a YellowJacket.
Sonnier earned her first all-conference honors this year after leading LETU with six goals for a total of 12 points. The Lake Charles, Louisiana native appeared in all 19 games this year while starting 15 games.
A Pearland, Texas native, Harder would earn her third consecutive all-conference award after being just one of three YellowJackets to appear in and start all 19 games this past year. Harder would also play an integral role in the LETU back line that allowed only 15 goals in the conference this past year.
Keer also earned her third All-ASC honors this past year by appearing in all 19 games while starting in 18. The Gambrills, Maryland defender scored four goals and had two assists for a total of 10 points this season, playing in 70 total games as a YellowJacket. Keer finishes her career with 44 points and eight assists, both of which are the sixth-most in a career at LETU.
Funk picked up All-ASC honors after starting all 19 games and holding a goalie record of 9-7-3. Funk recorded six shutouts this season to set a single-season school record and was named ASC player of the week on October 23rd. The Lake Jackson, Texas native is third in school history with nine wins as a goalie and was fourth in the conference this year with a .851 save percentage.
Martin snagged third-team All-ASC honors as a freshman by leading LETU with 14 points this season and taking a team-high 49 shots. A native of Allen, Texas, Martin scored one game-winning goal this year while appearing in 16 games and starting 15.
2017 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kenne Kessler, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Kirsten Parrish, Hardin-Simmons
Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Rempe, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Goalkeeper of the Year: Emmy McMaude, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Ashleigh Rondon, East Texas Baptist
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Kibriana Bonner, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Sydney Rangel, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coach of the Year: Barry Elkins, Mary Hardin-Baylor
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Kirsten Parrish 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Granbury, Texas
|D
|Madison Link 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Tomball, Texas
|D
|Caroline Williams 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Frisco, Texas
|D
|Kibriana Bonner
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|D
|Kendell Groom
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Frisco, Texas
|F
|Kenne Kessler 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Highland Village, Texas
|F
|Lauren Ebbs 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Dublin, Ireland
|F
|Melissa Fulfer 3
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Arlington, Texas
|F
|Caitlyn Shaugnessy
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lampasas, Texas
|F
|Jacquie Kaufman 2
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Naperville, Ill.
|F
|Hannah Murin
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mansfield, Texas
|GK
|Emmy McMaude
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|GK
|Emily Hurley
|Sr.
|UT-Tyler
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|M
|Sarah Rempe 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lewisville, Texas
|M
|Josey Meyer
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Waco, Texas
|M
|Cayla Gonzalez
|Fr.
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
|M
|Heather Brady
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|M
|Keely Fillman
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Los Angeles, Calif.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Sydney Rangel
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Midlothian, Texas
|D
|Megan Theros 2
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Batavia, Ill.
|D
|Tiffany Van Hoose 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Colleyville, Texas
|D
|Riley Scarborough
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Austin, Texas
|F
|Ashleigh Rondon
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Carrollton, Texas
|F
|Kelli Sonnier
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Lake Charles, La.
|F
|Caitlyn Mortus
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Katy, Texas
|F
|Kaycee Moore
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Azle, Texas
|GK
|Caitlin Christiansen 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|GK
|Kiara Henry
|So.
|Ozarks
|Rogers, Ark.
|M
|Sarah Krisa 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Midland, Texas
|M
|Jessica Rusk 2
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Elk Grove, Calif.
|M
|Kathleen Johnson 2
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|Arlington, Texas
|M
|Taylor Marques
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Georgetown, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Sarah Harder 3
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pearland, Texas
|D
|Alexandria Clowers
|Fr.
|UT Tyler
|Livermore, Calif.
|D
|Landri Edwards
|Fr.
|UT Tyler
|Katy, Texas
|D
|Kristi Freund 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Pearland, Texas
|D
|Megan Friend
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Friendswood, Texas
|D
|Brooke Gibbs
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Fort Worth, Texas
|F
|Jennifer Martin
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Allen, Texas
|F
|Ashlynn Folse
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Thibodaux, La.
|F
|Erica Rempel
|So.
|Belhaven
|San Antonio, Texas
|F
|Pamela Lasprilla
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Kyle, Texas
|GK
|Nicole Goodwin 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Austin, Texas
|GK
|Claire Montondon
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Nederland, Texas
|M
|Britney Berumen
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|M
|Angelica Navarro
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|M
|Kennedy Keer 3
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Gambrills, Md.
|M
|Mandy Avalos
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Pasadena, Texas
|M
|Kayla Carlove
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Carrollton, Texas
|M
|Rebecca Peterson
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Coweta, Okla.
|M
|Kaelyn Steitz
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|McKinney, Texas
Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Chance Koy
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Haltom City, Texas
|D
|Skylar Larkin
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|D
|Joey Long
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Cabot, Ark.
|D
|Lynden Sterling
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Odessa, Texas
|D
|Rachel Hamilton
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas<