LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S GOLF

RESULTS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/2/28/Women_Linda_Lowery_Invitational_Post_Rnd_2_Stats_Sheets_1_1_.pdf>

MEN’S GOLF

RESULTS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/2/28/Men_Linda_Lowery_Invitational_Post_Rnd_2_Stats_Sheets.pdf>

LeTourneau Golf opened their 2017 season traveling to Austin, Texas and playing in the Linda Lowery Invitational hosted by Concordia Texas with two rounds played Monday and Tuesday.

The YellowJacket men finished in ninth place among the field of 14 teams. They started the final round in 12th place and picked up three spots during the final day, shooting 311 as a team (330-311-641).

“The guy’s team and Alisa (Wilson) had similar tournaments, not particularly good yesterday but pretty solid today,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=442>. “We were one of the few teams in the field playing our first event of the spring, and we certainly had, and still have, some rust to knock off.

Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> led the way for the men finishing in a tie for 29th and shooting a final round 77 to bring his two-day total to 158 (+16). Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> also shot a second round 77 finishing with a 159 (+17) and tying for 33rd overall.

Daniel Kay<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3329> (83-79-162) and Chris Clark<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3328> (84-78-162) finished in a tie for 45th, and senior Juan Rodriguez<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3331> (91-82-173) completed the scoring for the YellowJackets tied for 70th overall.

On the women’s side, LeTourneau competed individually as Faith Williams<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> led the way with steady play finishing in 29th overall and shooting both rounds in 90 strokes for a two-day total of 180.

Alisa Wilson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> shot a team-best 84 on Tuesday finishing in a tie for 32nd with an 184 total. Stephanie Starr<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> (93-111-204) tied for 42nd overall to complete the day for the YellowJackets.

“We got a lot better today, and we’ll continue to work to get better this week,” said Williams. “Faith (Williams) was consistent, while Alisa and Stephanie (Starr) each played one excellent round and got better today and we’ll continue to work to get better this week.”

The YellowJacket men will return to the course next Monday, March 6th at Lake Caroline Golf Club and the Mississippi College Spring Invite. The women will be back on the links at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate hosted by LeTourneau on Monday, March 13th at Pinecrest Country Club.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

FULL ALL-ASC TEAMS RELEASE <http://ascsports.org/news/2017/2/27/WBBALL_0227175738.aspx>

WBB ALL-ASC AWARD HISTORY <http://www.ascsports.org/documents/2017/2/2/WBK_All_ASC_Awards_History.pdf>

LeTourneau University women’s basketball had three representatives on the 2017 American Southwest Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference teams that were announced on Tuesday (Feb. 28) following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Crystal Jones <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3367> headlined the awards as she was named to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference team joined by UT-Tyler senior Michelle Obach and Howard Payne senior Sarahi Castillo, East Division Player of the Year from UT Dallas Alyssa Crockett and West Division Player of the Year from Concordia Texas Jaela Dejean.

Jones is now a two-time All-Conference selection and the first YellowJacket to ever earn multiple all-conference team awards.

Crystal was also named First Team All-East Division after another standout season for the YellowJackets. The senior guard led the conference in scoring for the second consecutive season averaging 22.1 points per game. That mark ranked her 11th in the nation in scoring.

Jones was third in field goal attempts (546) including setting an ASC record with 31 field goal attempts in a win over Belhaven. She was sixth in the nation in field goals made (217), 1st in ASC in free throw percentage (.835), her .849 career free throw percentage is the best in school history. Jones was always a threat from 3-point range as she finished fifth all-time in 3-point field goals made with 128. The Fort Worth native finished her career ranked sixth all time in scoring with 1,137 in just 53 games.

Jones was also picked as an East Division All-Defense team member after she recorded 84 steals which ranked her 25th in the nation and second in the ASC. She also recorded 22 blocks this season and ranks eighth in program history in both blocked shots (45) and steals (166).

Joining her teammate on the East Division first team was LaTanya Drakes <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3364> earning her second All-East Division honors. The senior forward was first in the ASC and third in nation with 14 rebounds per game. Her 357 total rebounds this season are a single-season record for LeTourneau women’s basketball.

Drakes also scored the ball at a high-rate as she finished third in the conference in scoring with 17 per game. She recorded 19 double-double performances this season in 25 games played. That mark was the eighth best in the nation and best in the ASC. Her 28 career double-doubles are the most in program history. Drakes finished third in the ASC in field goal percentage shooting at a .410 clip and seventh in free throw percentage, shooting .774 from the line.

Jada Roberts <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3373> was the third YellowJacket honored as she picked up an honorable mention nod after her senior season. Roberts finished as the assist leader in the ASC at 4.3 per game. Her 107 assists during the 2016-17 season tie her for 10th all-time for a single season. She was also second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio with 2.2 assists per turnover. Roberts finishes her career ranked fifth in total assists with 234.