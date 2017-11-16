LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

HOUSTON, Texas – Starting the 2017-18 campaign with their first four games away from Solheim Arena, the LeTourneau University Basketball team could not overcome a tremendous second half from host Houston Baptist University to fall by a final score of 88-43 at Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, November 15.

The YellowJackets, who trailed the NCAA Division I Huskies by only 12 at the break, fall to 0-1 on the season while HBU improved to 1-1 in their home opener.

Playing up to the level of competition of Houston Baptist, LETU would come out of the gates early on and open the game with a three-point lead after junior guard Jaila Leaven knocked in a trey. LeTourneau’s second three of the game came from senior Ashley Reed and allowed for the YellowJackets to reclaim a 6-4 lead in a first quarter that featured four lead changes.

A quick 4-0 spurt allowed for the Huskies to claim the lead for good at 13-8 as a Sha’Donnaver Young free throw pulled LETU back within four at 15-11 to end the first period. HBU would then open up the second quarter on a 7-0 run before a three by Reed pulled LeTourneau back within single digits at 23-14 as the YellowJackets never let the Huskies pull away in the first half. After trailing by a score of 40-17 with 1:54 left in the first half, LETU would close the half on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 40-28 at halftime.

LETU would hit four of their ten three-point attempts in the first half before going cold from beyond the arc in the second half which would allow for HBU to pull away. The game would remain at a 12 point margin following a Young jumper in the paint with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter before a 13-0 run put Houston Baptist up by a score of 59-32. LeTourneau scored four of the final six points in the quarter, who faced a 62-36 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

LETU would make one final push early on in the fourth by hitting back-to-back field goals followed by a free throw by Savannah Cummings to keep the deficit at 26 with 7:38 remaining in the game. The YellowJackets would find themselves having an even more difficult time hitting shots, knocking down just one bucket in the final 5:12 of regulation.

HBU used a 17-11 advantage in second-chance points and a 26-13 lead in points off turnovers to earn the victory, despite giving up 20 points in the paint and 19 bench points to LETU. After shooting 27.8 percent from the field (10-36) in the first half, the YellowJackets hit just six of 30 shots (20 percent) in the second half to finish the game with a 24.2 percent field goal percentage.

Freshman guard Keauna Whitfield led LeTourneau with 16 points and was just two rebounds shy of a double-double while Reed had seven points. Junior Karley Patterson would also haul in eight rebounds while adding two assists and one block.

LETU has a week off before returning to action, playing next Wednesday, November 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Texas A&M Commerce. The Lions are 1-2 overall and have a road game at St Edward’s University on Saturday.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director