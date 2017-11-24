LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COMMERCE, Texas – Shooting woes throughout combined with 42 points in the paint by host Texas A&M-Commerce would lead to a 102-47 loss for the LeTourneau University women’s basketball at the Field House in Commerce, Texas on Wednesday, November 22.

LETU is now 0-2 after having played only their second game entering the second week of the season while the NCAA Division II Lions improved to 3-2 overall.

In the first quarter, TAMU-Commerce would use both their inside and outside game to their advantage, hitting three triples in addition to adding two buckets in the paint to jump out to an early 15-6 lead midway through the quarter. A six-minute, 27-second scoring drought would be the most significant issue that the YellowJackets faced in the first quarter, as a Savannah Cummings jumper ended the drought with 38 seconds left to trail by a score of 31-8.

Things would not fare much better for LETU in the second quarter as the Lions would continue to feast on transition layups to extend their lead. LeTourneau would manage to score 13 points in the second quarter, trailing by a score of 63-24 at intermission. Junior Karley Patterson would lead LETU with nine points at the half on four of seven shooting while also snagging three rebounds.

LETU’s best scoring quarter would come in the third quarter as the YellowJackets would keep the pace early on with the Lions as Cummings and Alexandria Thorne along with Jaila Leaven would all hit open shots in the opening minutes of the second half to keep the deficit where it was at halftime. LeTourneau managed to score 16 points in the third, before going cold in the fourth quarter as TAMU-Commerce would put the game away.

“We did not bring enough energy to be competitive against Texas A&M Commerce, an excellent NCAA Division II team,” said head coach Cassi Rozanski in a post-game interview. “I hope we learn from these tough games and move forward as we get ready to take on two NCAA Division III teams this weekend at the Milsaps Classic.”

LETU finished the game just 21 of 58 from the field (36.2 percent) and made only one shot from behind the three-point line (1 of 9, 11.1 percent) compared to 35 of 68 (51.5 percent) shooting from TAMU-Commerce who also hit 14 three’s (14-27, 51.9 percent). The Lions scored 42 points in the paint and had 18 fast break points while LeTourneau scored 26 points in the paint and had nine-second chance points.

Patterson finished with 13 points and had five total rebounds to go along with one steal while Leaven also ended up in double-figures with 10 points and three rebounds. Cummings matched Patterson for the team lead with five rebounds while Taylor Abbe recorded one block. Courtney Fields lead Texas A&M-Commerce with 29 points on 9-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

The YellowJackets will continue their season-opening four-game road swing by playing two games in the Milsaps University Thanksgiving Classic starting Saturday. LETU will play host Milsaps College at 3:00 p.m. in the Hangar Dome in Jackson, Mississippi.