LeTourneau University – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALPINE, Texas – A 12-1 run by host Sul Ross State University midway through the first half coupled with poor shooting from beyond the arc would end up being the difference for the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team in a 92-82 road loss at the Gallego Center in Alpine, Texas on Saturday, December 9.

The loss moves the YellowJackets to 6-2 overall and snaps a five-game winning streak. LETU is now 2-1 in the American Southwest Conference while the Lobos improved to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the ASC.

Poor shooting would not be the case early on for LETU as the YellowJackets would come out and hit their first three shots from the field with the first two shots from beyond the arc to take an 8-7 lead over SRSU in the opening minutes of the game. Sul Ross would then use a 6-0 run to claim a 13-8 lead with 14:37 left in the first half before adding to their lead with a Tristen Licon jumper in the paint to extend the lead to six.

A Seth Mattson layup would bring LeTourneau back to within four at 17-13 with 12:50 left in the first half, but Sul Ross would counter with a 10-0 run over the next 3:09 to claim a 27-13 lead. Despite LETU trying to cut into the Lobo lead, Sul Ross would manage to maintain a double-digit lead for the remainder of the first half as the YellowJackets would find themselves in a 49-37 hole at the break.

To open up the second half, LeTourneau would cut into the Sul Ross lead and get the deficit to single digits at 54-49 with 17:32 left in regulation on a Caleb Loggins jumper. The Sul Ross lead would be pushed back out to double digits before getting extended to the Lobos largest lead of the game at 72-51 following a 17-6 run.

The YellowJackets would look to get back into the game having just over nine minutes left to overcome their most massive deficit faced this season, managing to cut the once 21-point deficit down to eight on a Mattson layup and free throw with 1:49 remaining. Sul Ross would respond with three consecutive free throws as LETU would make one last push and get within six at 88-82 with 24 seconds remaining before running out of time to complete a comeback.

“We didn’t get off to a good start, and then we stopped moving the ball on offense and took quick shots,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “We left a lot of points out there on the free throw line and struggled from beyond the arc tonight.” “I was proud of our effort in the second half to fight back in the game, but at the end, we never got over the hump.” “It takes 40 minutes to win a college basketball game, and we need to bounce back and be ready on Monday night.”

LeTourneau wound up shooting 30-72 (41.7 percent) from the floor, but went just 7-28 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc and missed ten free throws on 15-25 (60 percent) shooting. Sul Ross would use a 41-37 rebounding advantage and score 36 points in the paint to overcome 10 points off ten turnovers for the YellowJackets.

Freshman Justin Moore led the YellowJackets with a team-high 18 points in the game while also snagging two steals. Starters Alec Colhoff (15 points), West (14 points) and Loggins (14 points) all found themselves in double-figures alongside Moore, while Mattson had 11 points off the bench. Loggins would fall just shy of a double-double after adding nine rebounds and two assists to go with his 14 points.

LeTourneau will close out their pre-Christmas schedule on Monday evening, taking on the YellowJackets of Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas at 7:30 p.m. HPU is 2-4 overall this year and 0-1 in the ASC with their only conference game coming as a 98-59 road loss to Texas-Dallas.

Women’s Basketball

ALPINE, Texas – Battling back from a 13-point third-quarter deficit included junior Jaila Leaven hitting a three to tie the game with three seconds remaining. Then LeTourneau University women’s basketball team saw host Sul Ross State University hit a game-winning three as time expired to hand the YellowJackets a 57-54 loss at the Gallego Center on Saturday, December 9.

LETU is now 2-6 on the season, and 0-3 in American Southwest Conference play while the Lobos improved to 1-6 overall and 1-1 in the ASC.

“Sul Ross is a tough place to play, and we tried to prepare our team for that all week,” said head coach Cassi Rozanski in a postgame interview. “We didn’t come out with the energy and fight that we have to have to win on the road and especially when playing in a tough environment like we faced today.”

A quick start to the game saw SRSU jump out to an early lead with Jasmine Valdez getting the Lobo offense going early before a pair of Savannah Cummings free throws would cut the deficit to 7-4 at the seven-minute mark in the first half. Five of the next seven points would be scored by Sul Ross to extend their lead to 14-6 before senior Ashley Reed would hit back-to-back three’s to cut the Lobo lead down to 14-12 with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter. Another run by Sul Ross allowed for the final six points to be scored by the hosts as SRSU would grab a 20-12 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, LeTourneau would stay within striking distance and try to close the gap on multiple different occasions, but Sul Ross would answer every run that the YellowJackets would go on. Olivia Eweni would spark a 5-0 run by LETU to start the second to cut the SRSU lead to 20-17, but a 4:12 scoring drought for LETU allowed Sul Ross to extend their lead back out to seven at 24-17. LeTourneau would close out the half on a 5-2 run to cut into the Lobo lead and trail by a score of 27-22 at the half.

The Sul Ross lead would stay in single digits for the opening minutes of the second half as LeTourneau would match the Lobo output before a 7-0 run gave SRSU their largest lead of the game at 39-26 with 5:18 remaining in the third. A jumper in the paint by freshman Keauna Whitfield followed by a Reed triple would be just what LETU needed to cut the deficit back to single digits, as Sul Ross would use a 7-2 run towards the end of the quarter to take a 46-35 lead heading into the fourth.

Needing a spark to complete a comeback against the Lobos, LeTourneau would lean on the senior leadership of Cummings to score the opening five points of the quarter and get within six at 46-40 just 93 seconds into the fourth. A pair of SRSU free throws pushed the lead back to 48-40, but a Leaven three and Reed layup brought LETU to their smallest deficit since the first quarter with the score 48-45 in favor of Sul Ross.

Out of the final media timeout of the game, Reed would hit her fourth three of the game to tie things at 48 and then hit a free throw 57 seconds later give LeTourneau their first lead of the game. The game would suddenly turn into a free throw shooting contest as both teams started fouling to extend the game which would find the YellowJackets trailing by three with the ball with nine seconds left in regulation.

Leaven would throw up a deep three over an outstretched SRSU defender and knock in the trey to tie the game with 3.5 seconds remaining as Sul Ross would call a timeout to move the ball into the frontcourt. The final possession of the game would see Lobo guard Erica Powell double-teamed off the inbounds pass before splitting the two defenders and throwing up a last-second shot that managed to go in as time expired.

LeTourneau would shoot 29.2 percent (19-65) from the field and hit six three’s in the game while also holding a 47-41 rebounding advantage over the Lobos. The YellowJackets even managed to limit their turnovers to only 12 while taking advantage of 16 SRSU turnovers for 15 points.

A game-high 19 points by Reed led LeTourneau while Cummings recorded her first double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Whitfield also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Angalyn Latin led Sul Ross to a team-high 12 point.

LeTourneau will look to rebound on Monday evening with an American Southwest Conference road game at Howard Payne. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m. against the YellowJackets.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director