LeTourneau University – Sports

HOUSTON, Texas – Making history in a total of 13 events throughout the day, the LeTourneau University women’s and men’s track and field team took part in the first track meet in program history at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational inside the Bill Yeoman Field House in Houston, Texas on Friday, January 12th.

The meet was not scored from a team standpoint and featured numerous NCAA Division I programs taking part in their first track meet of the year. When all was said and done, a total of seven YellowJacket women and 12 YellowJacket men combined to set 13 inaugural school records.

“I was very pleased with our effort today,” said head coach Don Hood in a post-meet interview. “If what our athletes gave today was the foundation for our future, then we are going to build a good program.” “What we discovered today is there is no substitute for experience and time invested in training.” “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I fully believe this group of athletes will give their best to reach their highest level.” “Good performances are bound to follow hard work and desire.”

Events got underway at 11:00 a.m. with Carrye Funk and Rebekah Stevenson competing in the weight throw, with Stevenson recording a mark of 24 feet 11 inches and Funk finishing with a throw of 19 feet 5.5 inches. The only other field event of the day for the women featured three LeTourneau athletes taking part in the long jump as Ro Galloway came away with a top school mark of 14 feet 10.75 inches. Freshman Claire Burson (13 feet, 11.75 inches) and Tori Field (13 feet, 2 inches) also competed in the event for the YellowJackets.

Once things turned over to the track side of things, Field would compete in the 60-meter hurdles and record a time of 10.93 seconds while Galloway ran the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.42 seconds. Freshman Kirstiana Welch finished her only event of the day in the mile run with a time of 6:34.74 while teammate Bridey Davis recorded a time of 7:14.00. Burson and sophomore Lexi Funk concluded the monumental day on the women’s side by competing in the 400-meter dash with Burson recording a 12th place finish with a time of 1:09.98 while Funk came in 13th with a time of 1:15.17.

The LETU men proved to be just as competitive in their respective events, as three YellowJacket athletes would record top-12 finishes. Adrik Kling led LeTourneau in the weight throw with a toss of 31 feet, 8.75 inches followed by Steven McDonnel (29 feet, 1.75 inches) and Judson Iverson (27 feet, 9.5 inches). Field events continued throughout the day for LETU with freshmen Alex Hindman and Austin Parrish both finishing seventh in the pole vault after recording marks of 14 feet, 1.25 inches while junior Arvin Hrushka recorded a school-best 14th place finish in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 9.5 inches. Nate Berlandier and Keishaun McMillian also competed in the long jump alongside Hrushka, as each finished with a mark of 17 feet, 5.25 inches.

In track events, junior Michael Field put his cross-country skills to work by running in the mile run and finishing with a time of 4:59.17 while Austin Coblentz recorded a time of 5:19.20. Stanley Williams took part in the 60-meter dash and finished with a time of 7.72 seconds while Hrushka recorded a time of 56.10 seconds in the 400 meters.

LeTourneau track and field will next be in action when they take part in the McNeese State University Indoor Invitational in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday, January 26th. More information regarding the meet posted on www.letuathletics.com closer to the event.

