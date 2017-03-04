LeTourneau University – Sports

MEN’S TENNIS

YellowJacket men’s tennis won a spirited dual 8-1 over a familiar American Southwest Conference opponent Concordia Texas on Friday evening. LETU improves to 3-5 on the season with the win.

LeTourneau started the match by sweeping all three doubles matches including a hard-fought 9-8(1) win by Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> and Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> playing in the No.1 spot. The senior/freshman duo is now 5-3 on the season.

Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> and Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> earned an 8-4 victory at No. 2 Doubles. While Curtis Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3237> and Zac Crowley-Kurth <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3234> won a tight 9-7 match at No. 3 Doubles. It was the first win for Martin and -Kurth as a duo this season.

With a 3-0 lead going into singles play the Tornados needed to score to keep the match alive. They would find their only win of the match at No. 1 singles as Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> dropped the final two sets to fall 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The YellowJackets would sweep the rest of singles play as Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> won 7-6, 7-5 over CTX’s Leo Marchesi at No. 2 singles. Henson is now 4-4 on the season.

Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> played at No. 3 and earned a 6-7, 7-5, 6-2 win, his fifth singles victory of the season.

Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> (6-2, 6-4) took No. 4 singles, while senior Curtis Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3237> (3-4, retired) won at No. 5. Fellow senior Kevin Warren <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3238> picked up his fourth win of the season as he took No. 6 singles 6-2, 6-2 over Concordia’s Issac Glynn.

LeTourneau will be back on the court next Friday, March 10th in Brownwood, Texas as they take on another ASC opponent in Howard Payne. First, serve in the Battle of the YellowJackets is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

LETU Women Drop Friday Dual with Concordia Texas

Junior Hayley Hunter<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> picked up the sole victory for the YellowJackets as they dropped an 8-1 dual with Concordia University Texas on Friday night at the Davis Tennis Courts.

It was the first win of the season for Hunter who took her match 7-6, 4-6, 10-6 over CTX’s Justus Aarhus at No. 1 singles.

The YellowJackets fall to 0-7 on the season while the Tornados improve to 2-5.

LeTourneau will head to San Antonio for a Sunday showdown with Trinity University (TX) on March 5th. First, serve is tabbed for 10 a.m. on Sunday morning against the Tigers.

BASEBALL

LeTourneau used big bats in the third inning to run away with a 10-3 win over Austin College on Friday night in Sherman.

After the Roos had jumped out a 3-0 lead in the first inning, LETU used nine hits, including two doubles to score ten runs and put AC down for good.

The YellowJackets earned their fourth win of the season improving to 4-6 overall. It is the YellowJackets second win over the Roos, as the two teams squared off in a single game on opening weekend (Feb. 11).

Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> singled to right field, scoring Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> to start the scoring barrage for LeTourneau. A pitch hit Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> with the bases loaded to bring home Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425>.

The hits would keep on coming as Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> doubled, followed by Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421> and Haden Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> singles and a Jacobs double would give LETU a 9-3 lead.

Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score the final run of the game giving the YellowJackets a commanding seven-run advantage.

Senior Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> led the LeTourneau offense going 3-for-6 at the plate and collecting three RBIs and scoring two runs.

Freshman Haden Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> went 2-for-4 including a double in the third inning and scored two runs.

Senior Designated Hitter Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> picked up two RBIs in the YellowJacket rally as he drove a ball into left field for a double.

Jordan Carns <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> went the distance, pitching a complete game and earning his first win of his senior campaign. The Sierra Vista, Arizona product struck out just one but forced 19 groundouts. The right-hander gave up three runs on six hits.

The YellowJackets will look to sweep the season-series with the Roos on Saturday as they play two more at Baker Field. First pitch is 1:00 p.m. in Sherman.

Next Game:

at Austin College

3/4/2017 – 1:00 PM

SOFTBALL

LeTourneau softball used a four-run seventh to pull within one run, but the comeback effort fell short as the YellowJackets dropped game one of the three-game series to University of Texas-Dallas on Friday afternoon in Richardson.

The Comets outhit the YellowJackets 14-9 but gave up four errors compared to the YellowJackets’ 2.

UTD scored runs in both the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead over LeTourneau. In the bottom of the fourth, the Comets used a three-run double to extend the lead to six.

Junior Kelsi Coleman<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3205> responded with a two-run home run in the top of the 5th to jumpstart the YellowJacket offense and put LETU on the board.

UTD would score one in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking advantage of a LeTourneau throwing error. Sophomore Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> returned the favor scoring on a Comet error in the sixth cutting the lead to 7-3.

In the seventh, with UTD holding an 8-3 lead, the YellowJackets showed their resolve. Kelsie Coleman picked up a walk to start the inning, senior Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> followed with a single.

Junior Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> reached second on a throwing error as Coleman came home, cutting the lead to 8-4. With two on, Freshman Shelby Barrick <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> hit a bomb over the scoreboard to bring in three more runs for the YellowJackets.

LeTourneau couldn’t manifest another run to extend the game as the YellowJackets fall to 3-10 on the season and 1-9 in conference play.

Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> falls to 1-4, going 4.1 innings, striking out four batters and giving up seven runs on 11 hits.

Ashley Burdine <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> threw 2.0 innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits. Burdine forced three groundouts in the eight batters faced.

LeTourneau will continue the ASC series tomorrow with games at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Richardson.

Next Game:at the University of Texas at Dallas3/4/2017 – 12:00 PM

