LeTourneau University – Sports

JACKSON, Miss. – Shooting an American Southwest Conference record 75.8 percent from the field, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team scored a season-high 115 points en route to a 115-88 road victory over Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday, January 18.

LeTourneau bounces back with the victory to improve to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the ASC while the Blazers slipped to 3-12 overall and 2-7 in conference.

“Our guys did a good job of moving the basketball tonight and looking inside-out,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “We challenged our posts to be high percentage finishers, and they responded.” “I was very pleased to see everyone be a willing passer and the energy and enthusiasm we played with on the road tonight.”

The 75.8 percent shooting percentage came on a 47-for-62 performance from the field and eclipsed the old record of 34-of-48 (70.8 percent) set by former ASC member Mississippi College on February 2nd, 2002. LETU was able to set the record despite shooting just 27.3 percent (3-11) from beyond the arc but made their living in the paint by scoring 78 points while leading by as many as 28 in the game.

Junior Caleb Loggins went nearly perfect from the field, finishing 10-of-11 while scoring a game-high 24 points which is just one shy of a career-high and dished out four assists while defensively recording one steal and one block. Christian Seidl had 18 points off the bench to go along with three assists while freshman Justin Moore netted 14 points. Senior Caylab Herrera also reached double-figures for the YellowJackets after scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds while being limited to just 20 minutes on the night. Isiah Brown who had 23 points led Belhaven.

An up-tempo pace early on would favor LETU, as the YellowJackets would find themselves able to jump out to a 10-5 lead at the first media timeout of the game with 15:50 left in the first half. LeTourneau would be able to extend their lead to a three-possession margin multiple times throughout the opening 10 minutes of the game, but a tough-minded Belhaven team managed to stick around and claim their first lead since the opening minute of the game at 29-26 with 7:30 left in the period. Another three for the Blazers with 4:29 left in the first half allowed BU to take their final lead of the game at 34-33 before LETU a 9-0 run gave LeTourneau a 42-34 lead going into the last two minutes of the half. Belhaven closed out the half with the final four points of the period to cut the gap to six at 46-40 at the break.

Out of intermission, LETU would expand their six-point halftime lead to take a 57-43 lead on a jumper by sophomore Nate West with 17:12 remaining in the game as the YellowJackets finally started to take the game over. The points would continually grow for LeTourneau reaching the 20-point mark on a Javaughn Dantzler jumper with just over 10 minutes in the game as LETU would keep things rolling all the way through the final horn. In total, 13 players for the YellowJackets wound up in the scoring column with all 14 players who suited up getting on the floor.

LETU will begin a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. by playing host to Louisiana College. The Wildcats are 3-11 overall and 1-8 in the ASC following a 79-91 loss at East Texas Baptist on Thursday night.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

JACKSON, Miss. – Unlucky bounces and scoring woes would be the story of the night for the LeTourneau University women’s basketball team in a 57-41 road loss to Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday, January 18.

With the loss, LETU is now 3-13 overall and 0-9 in the American Southwest Conference while the host Blazers improved to 3-13 overall and 3-6 in the ASC.

For the game, LeTourneau posted a 23.7 percent (14-59) shooting average from the floor and went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe (80 percent) while holding a 32-26 advantage on the glass. Belhaven connected on 18-of-50 shots (36.0 percent) from the field and managed to get to the free throw line 28 times, making 17 (60.7 percent). Points in the paint would be a big part of the difference in the game with the Blazers holding a 22-8 advantage down low over the YellowJackets while also getting 21 points from bench players.

Freshman guard Keauna Whitfield led LETU with 12 points and collected four rebounds to go along with three assists while sophomore Alexandria Thorne scored a career-high 10 points and had five rebounds. Senior Savannah Cummings led all players in the game with 12 total rebounds while playing all 40 minutes of the game. Belhaven got a game-high 14 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds from starter AaLiyaha Thornton.

A slower pace than what is typically played by LeTourneau would be instituted from the start by Belhaven, with LETU jumping out to a 5-3 lead on a Cummings three-point play before seeing Lauren Brooks knot the game at five with a layup with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter. The YellowJackets would then open up their largest lead of the game with seven straight points with Thorne scoring five of the seven points to put LETU up by a score of 12-5. Belhaven responded by closing out the quarter with five consecutive points to pull within two at 12-10 heading into the second quarter as the final 5:54 of the period went without a LeTourneau point.

The lead would go back to four on a pair of Whitfield free throws to open the second quarter before seeing the Blazers go on a 9-2 run to open up a 19-16 lead with 4:28 left in the first half. Senior Ashley Reed got the YellowJackets back in the scoring column to tie things up with a three, but more scoring issues ensued down the final stretch of the second quarter which allowed BU to take a 24-19 lead at intermission.

LeTourneau would find a way to keep the deficit in single digits for a majority of the third quarter, managing to pull back within four on two separate occasions after seeing Belhaven look to extend their halftime lead. Following a Whitfield jumper with 4:35 remaining in the third that brought LETU to within five at 30-25, the Blazers would close the quarter out on 11-3 run to go up 41-28 and put the YellowJackets in their most significant deficit up to that point.

Offensive struggles kept giving LeTourneau fits throughout the fourth as Belhaven would start to find their shooting touch, pushing their lead to 20 following a pair of Thornton free throws with just 3:43 remaining as the YellowJackets could not get a bucket to fall when they needed it most. Seven of the final nine points would wind up being scored by LETU, but it would not be enough as the Blazers held on to win by 16.

Originally scheduled as a road game, ongoing maintenance at the H.O. West Fieldhouse on the campus of Louisiana College will give the YellowJackets a home game this Saturday when they host the Wildcats at 2 p.m. inside Solheim Arena. The game will mark the start of a three-game homestand for LeTourneau.

ASC PICKS

RICHARDSON, Texas – The LeTourneau University softball team has been picked to finish ninth in the American Southwest Conference Preseason Poll while senior Ashlin Roach along with juniors Macey Mize and Faith Genoway has been selected to the Preseason Players to Watch list.

The poll, which was announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon, includes a total of 36 players and was conducted by a vote of ASC coaches and sports information directors.

The YellowJackets received a total of 134 points to beat out Sul Ross State University who was picked 10th with 106 while trailing Belhaven University who was chosen 8th with 149 points. Texas-Tyler is picked to win the ASC with 332 points, which included 23 of 26 first-place votes. Texas-Dallas, which won last year’s ASC Tournament is picked to finish second with 294 points and one first-place vote with East Texas Baptist earning 290 points and one first-place vote to round out the top three. Hardin-Simmons University received the other first-place vote and is picked to finish seventh.

Roach earned All-ASC honorable mention accolades a season ago and was one of just three players for LETU to start all 40 games. The Hughes Springs, Texas native led LeTourneau in slugging percentage (.559), runs batted in (33), doubles (8), home runs (7), total bases (71), and sacrifice flies (3) at the plate last year, earning her second consecutive All-ASC honors.

Mize will enter her junior campaign after appearing in and starting 38 games last season while hitting .298 with nine extra-base hits and 19 runs batted. A native of Waco, Texas, Mize struck out only nine times in 114 at-bats in 2017 and defensively threw out eight runners trying to steal while playing catcher.

Genoway will look to build upon the sophomore season that saw her make a team-high 23 appearances and start 17 games in the circle, throwing 12 complete games and a total of 114 innings. The 114 innings pitched was seventh-best in the American Southwest Conference last season, which helped the Lake Jackson, Texas native earn third-team All-ASC honors.

LETU will begin their season on Saturday, February 10th with a doubleheader at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas before opening ASC play the following weekend at Mary Hardin-Baylor. The YellowJackets host their home opener Tuesday, February 20th with a triangular against NCAA Division I Grambling State University and Centenary College.

