LeTourneau University – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – The LeTourneau University women’s tennis team has been picked to finish third in the American Southwest Conference East Division in the annual preseason poll while junior Terin Murray and sophomore Gracie Favela have been named to the players to watch list.

LETU received 44 points in the poll released Wednesday afternoon following a vote of the league’s head coaches, and trails only Texas-Tyler (72 points, 13 first-place votes) and East Texas Baptist (69 points, six first-place votes) in the East Division. Belhaven (40 points), University of the Ozarks (31 points) and Louisiana College (17 points) rounded out the East Division.

Over in the West Division, Texas-Dallas has been picked to win the division with a total of 82 points and ten first-place votes followed by McMurry which secured 70 points and one first-place vote. Hardin-Simmons (65 points, one first-place vote) came in third in the poll followed by Concordia Texas (53 points), Mary Hardin-Baylor (40 points), Howard Payne University (34 points) and Sul Ross State University (23) to round out the poll.

Murray played all matches at No. 3 singles for the YellowJackets a year ago while also competing with Rachel Morisseau at No. 1 doubles for LETU.

Favela comes to LeTourneau following one year at Imperial Valley College in Imperial, California where she finished the year ranked the No. 23 singles player in the Oracle ITA Collegiate Tennis California Community College Athletic Association Rankings. Additionally, the Brawley, California native advanced to the round of 64 at No. 1 singles in the CCCAA State Championships and round of 16 in doubles action.

“I am excited to see what these two women will accomplish this spring,” said head tennis coach Suzanne Merritt. “Terin is returning for her third spring season and has become a stronger, smarter player each year and is a fighter on the court as well as a team leader.” “I believe she will have some key wins this year and push her teammates to play their best.” “Gracie transferred to us after a solid season in California last year and had a tremendous work ethic and drive to succeed and I believe we will see another strong season for her in the ASC.”

LeTourneau will open their 2018 season at home on Saturday, February 3rd when the YellowJackets take on McMurry University at 9 a.m. at the Davis Tennis Courts.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director