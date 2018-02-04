LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S TRACK

LUBBOCK, Texas – Picking up where they left off last night, the LeTourneau University women’s and men’s track and field teams added more personal and school records on the final day of the Texas Tech Open at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, February 3.

Due to the meet featuring a mix of NCAA Division I, II, and III as well as NAIA, NJCAA and professional athletes, they did not keep team scores.

The YellowJacket women saw four more school records broken with sophomore Alexis Segura setting two new school bests. After the Austin, Texas native set a new record in the mile run with a time of 5:45.42, Segura would later run in the 3,000 meters where she recorded a time of 11:41.77. Kirstiana Welch(6:12.76) and Allison Fuller (7:01.12) also ran in the event, while Claire Burson (1:07.98) turned in a top personal time in the 400 meters. Other personal bests on Saturday for the LeTourneau women included Kennedy Keer with a school record time of 2:33.42 in the 800 meters while Ro Galloway (27.42) broke her school record in the 200 meters. Tori Field (30.24) and Burson (30.65) also ran in the 200 meters while Lexi Funk (1:11.77) joined Burson in the 400 meters.

Over on the men’s side, freshman Alex Hindman improved in the pole vault for the third-straight meet by finishing fifth with a mark of 4.69 meters (15 ft. – 4.5 in.). Austin Parrish also recorded a top-eight finish in the pole vault, clearing 4.54 meters (14 ft. 10.75 in.). A more limited track schedule saw Lorien Nightingale (4:51.90) and Nathan Glastetter (5:02.24) each set new personal bests in the mile run while Arvin Hrushka broke his school record in the 400 meters (54.24). The 200 meters saw LeTourneau’s most athletes of any event, with Stanley Williams (school-record 24.42) along with Nate Berlandier (24.70) and Hrushka (25.33) each setting personal bests.

A slight change to the schedule will see the LETU track teams head to Norman, Oklahoma next weekend to take part in the University of Central Oklahoma Open. The meet will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – A 62-point first half explosion allowed for a 23-point first-half lead to hold as the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team picked up a 107-96 road win at the University of the Ozarks at the Mabee Gymnasium on Saturday, February 3.

The win gives LETU a six-game winning streak as the YellowJackets improved to 18-3 overall and 12-2 in the American Southwest Conference while the Eagles fell to 3-18 overall and 1-13 in the ASC.

“I’m proud of the guys for getting a road win today,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “However it was the tale of two halves with our defensive execution.” “The first half we played with energy on defense and the second half we were a step slow on defense.” “It was a combination of Ozarks shooting the ball well and our energy the second half on defense.” “I look forward to practicing to get it tightened up for next week.”

A low rebounding game saw LeTourneau hold a 31-26 advantage on the glass while netting 36 points in the paint to go along with 14 fast break points. LETU shot 36-of-70 (51.4 percent) from the field and went to the free-throw line 36 times, making 30 attempts (83.3 percent). The Eagles would face offensive struggles in the first half which would cause the massive deficit before finishing 33-for-70 (47.1 percent) from the floor in the game.

Senior Caylab Herrera led LETU with a career-high 24 points on the day, adding one block and six boards to his total. Freshman Justin Moore was not far behind Herrera, dropping 22 points and hauling in nine rebounds while Nate West had 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Junior Christian Seidlalso had 16 points in the game while Caleb Loggins also reached double-figures with 15 points. Dylan Gray led the Ozarks with a game-high of 32 points.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular-season, LeTourneau currently holds the best record in the ASC and has a one-game lead over East Texas Baptist and Texas-Dallas in the American Southwest Conference East Division. The YellowJackets will play their next game at Louisiana College at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – After leading by as many as 27 with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter, the LeTourneau University women’s basketball team would have to withstand a late charge by the University of the Ozarks to earn a 73-62 win in American Southwest Conference play inside the Mabee Gymnasium on Saturday, February 3rd.

The win moves LETU to 4-17 overall and 1-13 in the ASC while the host Eagles fall to 4-17 overall and 2-12 in conference.

“I’m proud of the team for finding a way to get a win on the road,” said head coach Cassi Rozanskiin a post-game interview. “We had five players get in double-digits again, and we moved the ball well.” “We continue to fight, and that is what I am most proud of.”

One of the keys to victory for the YellowJackets was 13 offensive rebounds which led to a 15-5 advantage in second-chance points. The total rebounding margin was 42-32 in favor of LeTourneau, with LETU also forcing 12 Ozarks turnovers. Despite a three-for-13 effort from beyond the arc (23.1 percent), LeTourneau finished with a 28-of-57 performance from the field (49.1 percent). UO shot 37 percent (20-for-54) from the field and hit just four of 19 (21.1 percent) of their three=point attempts.

Leading the LeTourneau charge was sophomore Alexandria Thorne, who scored 16 points and had one assist, one block, and one steal in the game while freshman Keauna Whitfield recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Taylor Abbe had 14 points off the bench to go along with seven rebounds while Jaila Leaven and Ashley Reed each had 13 points.

A three-game road trip finishes up for LeTourneau next Thursday when the YellowJackets travel to Pineville, LA to take on Louisiana College at 5:30 p.m. The game was initially scheduled to be in Longview, but LETU and LC agreed to swap home games due to ongoing maintenance in the H.O. West Fieldhouse.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

LONGVIEW, Texas – Using four newcomers in the starting lineup, the LeTourneau University women’s tennis team picked up wins in two of the three doubles matches before splitting the six singles matches to earn a 5-4 victory over McMurry University at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Saturday, February 3.

The win moves the YellowJackets to 1-0 on the season while the War Hawks fall to 0-2 on the weekend after dropping their match to East Texas Baptist on Friday.

LETU’s lone loss in doubles action came at the No. 3 doubles spot with Lauren Rockwell and Mikayla Thomas dropping an 8-1 decision to Symphony Munoz and Zayra Gomez. The YellowJackets would respond from the doubles loss at No. 3 by picking up an 8-5 No. 2 doubles win by Terin Murray and Katy Hall over Gabrielle Ellwanger and Neah Garza. That was before sophomores Maddison Brackenreg, and Gracie Favela fought back from a 4-7 deficit to earn a 9-7 victory at No. 1 doubles over Samantha Ritz and Claire Huffine.

Momentum would carry over for Brackenreg and Favela in their singles matches, as Brackenreg earned a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Ritz at No. 1 singles while Favela won a 7-5, 6-4 straight-sets victory over Huffine at No. 3 singles. Murray would clinch the match for LETU at the No. 2 singles spot with a 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 10-7 victory over Munoz to ensure that the YellowJackets picked up the win. Hall would come in at the No. 4 singles spot for LETU, falling 6-0, 6-1 to Briana Perez while Rockwell dropped a 6-0, 6-1 match to Gomez. The final singles match of the day saw freshman Samantha Trevino fall to Garza 6-4, 6-4.

The YellowJackets will now have a week to prepare for their next match when they host Centenary College at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. Before the game is alumni day for the LETU tennis team, with alumni matches taking place throughout the morning.

MEN’S TENNIS

LONGVIEW, Texas – Wins by Christian Farris and Jimmie Henson at No. 1 doubles coupled with a win by Henson at No. 2 singles would not be enough as the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team. They fell to the visiting McMurry War Hawks by a final of 7-2 at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Saturday, February 3.

LETU is now 0-1 on the season in dual matches while the War Hawks bounced back from yesterday’s loss to East Texas Baptist to improve to 1-1 overall.

Starting with the doubles competition, sophomores Nash Best and Collin Patterson would fall to the duo of Chris Causer and Trey Farmbrough by a final of 8-5 before Farris and Henson would break serve at 7-7 and go on to win the next two games over Carlos Martinez and Andrew Hallowell to earn a 9-7 match decision. In the third and final doubles match of the morning, Robby Bundy and Zac Crowley-Kurthwould fall at No. 2 doubles to Clayton Pope and Zach Miller 8-6.

In singles action, Henson would then go on to defeat Pope in three sets by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. At No. 3 singles, Bundy would win the first over Hallowell 6-3 before falling in the second set 7-5 and the tiebreak 10-5 while Farris fell 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to Martinez. No. 4 singles saw Crowley-Kurth fall 6-2, 7-5 to Cody Aaron of McMurry while Best picked up a first set win over Joseph Diaz 6-3 before dropping the second set 6-3 and tiebreaker 10-5.

LeTourneau will look to bounce back next Saturday on Alumni day when the YellowJackets host Centenary College at 3:00 p.m.