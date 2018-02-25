LeTourneau University – Sports

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The LeTourneau University men’s track and field team would come away with three top-three finishes as part of a total 12 top-eight finishes. That would open up the 2018 outdoor track and field season at the Trinity University Open at the Trinity University Track and Field Stadium in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 24.

“It was a good day today at the Trinity University Open,” said head track and field coach Don Hood in a post-meet interview. “It was nice to get outdoors and get some more events in.” “It was good to see our athletes win some races and make the finals in most of the field events.” “I was very pleased with our effort and most of our performances.” “We took a big step forward today.”

Two of LETU’s top-three finishes would come in field events, with Nate Berlandier (12.82 meters, 42 ft. – 0.75 in.) earning a third-place finish in the triple jump while Cole Ironside (3.85 meters, 12 ft. – 7.5 in.) placed third in the pole vault. The YellowJackets would also get a third-place finish from Stanley Williams in the long jump (6.26 meters, 20 ft. – 6.25 in.). Keishaun McMillian (triple jump, 12.67 meters, 41 ft. – 7 in.), Arvin Hrushka, (pole vault, 3.70 meters, 12 ft. – 1.5 in.), and Michael Brooks (javelin, 38.92 meters, 127 ft. – 8 in.) all came away with fourth-place finishes.

Hrushka would also earn a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.22 and a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (17.43) while Austin Coblentz would take fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:16.48). Other top-eight finishes for LeTourneau would include McMillian with a sixth-place finish in the long jump (6.04 meters, 19 ft. – 9.75 in.) and Derek Byler with an eighth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (18.36). LETU would also get a sixth-place finish from Williams in the triple jump (12.13 meters, 39 ft. – 9.75 in.) to round out their top performances.

Other results in field events saw Hrushka (31.72 meters, 104 ft. – 1 in.) and Adrik Kling (26.33 meters, 86 ft. – 4 in.) in the discus while Hrushka would also compete in the long jump (5.59 meters, 18 ft. – 4.25 in.). Also competing in the long jump would be Byler with a mark of 4.88 meters (16 ft. – 0.25 in.). The YellowJackets had three additional results in the javelin with Kling (33.16 meters, 108 ft. – 9 in.), McMillian (30.68 meters, 100 ft. – 8 in.), and Collin Olson (24.25 in., 79 ft. – 6 in.).

Running events saw Michael Field (4:24.23) and Lorien Nightingale (4:24.66) compete in the 1,500 meters before seeing Field go on to compete in the 5,000 meters (16:48.39). Daniel Shen would compete in both the 110-meter hurdles (19.45) and 400-meter hurdles (1:04.44) for the YellowJackets, while Byler would also compete in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.20). The 800 meters would feature a trio of LETU athletes, with Nathan Glastetter (2:06.67), Wesley Anderson (2:13.93) and Daniel Bucher (2:16.65) all competing in the event while Andrew Reid (25.64) and Olson (26.17) would round out Saturday’s competition for LeTourneau.

LETU will return to action next Friday, March 2 when they take part in the Marc Randle Classic in Tyler, Texas. The University of Texas-Tyler is hosting the meet.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Behind victories from freshman Ro Galloway and sophomore Alexis Segura, the LeTourneau University women’s track and field team totaled 14 top-eight finishes at the Trinity University Open at the Trinity University Track and Field Stadium in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 24.

Galloway earned her first victory of the year by running a time of 12.86 in the 100-meter dash, besting the 17-person field by nearly 0.5 seconds. Segura would secure her victory in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, coming in with a time of 12:36.60 in her first time competing in the event at the collegiate level.

Galloway would also go on to compete in the 200 meters, coming in second with a time of 27.30 while Segura would help the 4×400 meter relay team consisting of herself along with Kennedy Keer, Claire Burson, and Keauna Whitfield finish fourth with a time of 4:27.58.

Crystal Jones would snag LeTourneau’s fifth and sixth top-five finishes of the day, coming in fourth in the long jump (5.22 meters, 17 ft. – 1.5 in.) and the 100 meters (13.36). Also earning top-eight finishes for the YellowJackets would be Tori Field in the triple jump (9.39 meters, 30 ft. – 9.75 in.) along with Keer in the 800 meters (2:39.93) as both the athletes finished sixth in their respective events. The field would also go on to end seventh in the long jump (4.78 meters, 15 ft. – 8.25 in.) and 100-meter hurdles (18.17) while Lexi Funk came in seventh in the 400-meter hurdles (1:19.68). Also finishing seventh in her respective event would be Kirstiana Welch, coming in with a time of 20:58.99 in the 5,000 meters.

Sophomore Rebekah Stevenson posted a seventh-place finish in the javelin (22.30 meters, 73 ft. – 2 in.). An eighth-place finish in the shot put (7.20 meters, 23 ft. – 7.5 in.) while Keer rounded out the top-eight finishes for LETU with an eighth-place finish in the 400 meters (1:04.57).

Finishing just outside the top-eight, but earning top 10 finishes would be Bridey Davis (22:58.16) and Allison Fuller (24:57.59) in the 5,000 meters. It also placed Stevenson in the discus (30.73 meters, 100 ft. – 10 in.) and Melanie Shempert in the javelin (17.60 meters, 57 ft. – 9 in.).

Other performances for LeTourneau on the day would be Galloway (4.40 meters, 14 ft. – 5.25 in.). Burson (4.37 meters, 14 ft. – 4 in.) in the long jump. Carrye Funk (16.27 meters, 53 ft. – 4 in.), Lexi Funk (15.81 meters, 51 ft. – 10 in.), and Riley Blok (13.10 meters, 42 ft. – 11 in.) in the javelin. Burson would also go on to compete in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 1:06.96.

The YellowJackets will get a chance next weekend to compete in what will be their closest meet of the year to Longview, traveling to Tyler, Texas to compete in the Marc Randle Classic on Friday, March 2.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALPINE, Texas – A nine-point halftime deficit would be overcome by the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team before seeing East Texas Baptist University use an 11-1 run in the second half. They took the lead for good as the YellowJackets would fall by a score of 108-101 in the American Southwest Conference Tournament Semifinals at the Gallego Center in Alpine, Texas on Friday, February 23.

The loss leaves LeTourneau with a 23-4 overall record and sees LETU’s 11-game win streak snapped as the Tigers advance to tomorrow’s ASC Tournament Championship game while improving to 21-6 overall.

East Texas Baptist shot all night efficiently long, using a 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) performance in the second half to finish 37-for-67 (51.2 percent) in the game. LeTourneau would turn in a 31-for-69 (44.9 percent) shooting percentage from the field and have just six threes in the game (6-of-20, 30.0 percent). Bench points would prove to be a key factor for the Tigers in the game, holding a 39-11 advantage while also outscoring LETU 15-8 in fast-break points.

In what might be his final collegiate game, senior Alec Colhoff finished with 14 points to go along with four rebounds and was one of five YellowJackets in double-figures. Freshman Justin Moore and junior Caleb Loggins each had a team-high 25 points in the game with Moore finished with eight rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Nate West would score 20 points which included a perfect 12-for-12 performance at the charity stripe while Christian Seidl had all 11 bench points for LeTourneau.

The third meeting would play out very similar to the first two battles that took place in mid-January followed by last week as the YellowJackets would jump out to a 10-4 lead with 16:22 remaining in the first half on a Loggins steal and layup. Three-point shooting would be the key for ETBU in the first half, connecting on a Landin Brown triple to pull back within three before scoring back-to-back layups to take their early lead of the game at 11-10. LeTourneau would tie the game at 11-11 following a one-for-two trip to the charity stripe by Loggins, and use the free throw line again with West connecting on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 13-13 with 13:38 remaining in the first half.

An 11-1 run by the Tigers would force LETU to face their first double-digit deficit of the ASC tournament at 24-14, but a Seidl triple out of the 12-minute media timeout brought the YellowJackets back to within 24-17 with 11:08 remaining in the first half. East Texas Baptist responded with an 8-0 run to take their largest lead of the first half at 32-17, shooting well over 50 percent from the field while connecting on their sixth three of the first half.

LeTourneau would finally find their offensive stroke midway through the first half, going on an 8-0 run of their own to cut the once 15-point deficit back down to seven. ETBU then used a 7-0 run to nearly matching the once 15-point lead at 39-25. The YellowJackets would slowly chip away at the Tiger lead in the remaining seven minutes of the first half, not allowing East Texas Baptist to push their lead out any more significant than 13 at 43-30 with 6:05 left. Despite repeated efforts from LeTourneau, the deficit would remain right around the double-digit mark before settling at nine with the score 55-46 at the break.

The nine-point deficit would be the largest that LeTourneau would face in all three of their matchups with the Tigers this season, with the 55 points the second-most that the YellowJackets had given up in the first half all season.

LeTourneau would come out determined to open the second half, allowing a bucket to Jordan Gosey before scoring the next seven points to cut the lead to 57-53 and force an ETBU timeout. LETU managed to get within two points at 60-56 with 16:36 remaining in the second half and would pull within one at 64-63 as the Tigers would do everything in their power to try and maintain their lead.

A Moore triple with 14:27 remaining in the game knotted the game up at 66-66, with both teams trading points over the next three minutes of play to see three additional ties before seeing West give LETU their first lead of the second half. LeTourneau would use an 8-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at 78-72 with 9:55 remaining, but it would East Texas Baptist who would respond with seven straight points to reclaim the lead at 79-78 just 1:44 later.

Following two more ties on the next two possessions, ETBU would use a pair of Robby Dooley free throws to take an 81-80 lead with 7:09 remaining en route to going on an 8-2 run to take an 87-82 lead. The Tiger lead would grow to 10 points at 95-85 with 2:38 remaining as East Texas Baptist would threaten to put the game out of reach heading into crunch time. LeTourneau would use one last run to cut the lead in half and close to within five at 95-90 just 26 seconds later, but free throws for ETBU combined with empty possessions for LETU would be too much to overcome.

LeTourneau will have to play the waiting game to see if there is any possibility of receiving one of 21 at-large berths into the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. The selection show airs on Monday, February 26th at 11:30 A.M. (CT) on NCAA.com when the full 64-team field will be released. Heading into Friday’s games, LeTourneau had the sixth-most wins of any NCAA Division III team this season and was ranked fourth in the latest NCAA Division III South Region Rankings.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director