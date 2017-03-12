LeTourneau University – Sports

BASEBALL

BOX SCORE 1<http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=2404>

BOX SCORE 2<http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=2520>

LeTourneau dropped a pair of American Southwest Conference games to Concordia Texas on Saturday as they still seek their first win in conference play. The YellowJackets couldn’t complete a comeback in Game 1 as they fell 4-2 in the seven-inning contest. The series finale was dominated by the Tornados as they earned the 10-0 victory.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the YellowJackets allowed a run in the second, third and fourth innings were falling behind 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> would start off the fourth inning with a single up the middle and Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> drew the walk and put two YellowJackets on base. Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> advanced the runners in the next at bat.

Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> would pick up his 11th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Hosie. Kyle Buchanan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3417> would reach on an error as he hit a hard shot to the shortstop and Sosa scored to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Tornados would add one more run in the sixth inning, and LETU was unable to manufacture any more runs in the final innings.

Andrew Harlan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423> falls to 1-3 on the season as he went 5.2 innings recording four strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander gave up four runs on eight hits and walked two. Sam Kriebel <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3447> pitched the remaining 1.1 innings in relief and recorded a strikeout, forced two groundouts and gave up one hit and no runs.

In the series finale, Concordia Texas would use a five-run fifth inning to put away the YellowJackets who struggled to get runners in scoring position.

Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425>, Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451>, and Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> recorded the only hits for LETU in the nine-inning contest.

Haden Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> drops to 1-2 on the season as he gave up seven runs on four hits. The freshman right-hander pitched 4.2 innings striking out five but also walking five and hitting three batters.

The YellowJackets will host Millikin University for a spring break non-conference tilt on Monday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. against the Big Blue out of Decatur, Illinois.

[illikin University logo] Next Game:

Millikin University

3/13/2017 – 1:00 PM

Live Stats <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341309&streamType=video>

Watch Live <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341309&streamType=video>

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=baseball>

BASEBALL

BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=baseball&id=2403>

LeTourneau kicked off a three-game American Southwest Conference series with Concordia Texas on Friday night. The Jackets struggled to bring runners home, leaving ten on base and falling 9-0 to the Tornados.

Junior transfer Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> had a productive night at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425>, Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424>, Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433>, and Carson Dickey <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3420> also contributed hits but weren’t able to get across to put the Jackets on the board.

The YellowJackets gave the Tornados 12 free bases with nine walks and three hit by pitches. Senior Jordan Carns <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3418> collects the loss tonight and falls to 1-4 on the season. The Sierra Vista, Arizona product gave up five runs on six hits in his six-inning effort.

The YellowJackets (6-8, 0-4 ASC) look to turn it around when they complete the series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. with the series finale to follow at Conrad-Vernon Field.

[oncordia (TX) logo] Next Game:

Concordia (TX)

3/11/2017 – 1:00 PM

Live Stats <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341302&streamType=video>

Watch Live <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341302&streamType=videohttps://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341302&streamType=video>

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=baseball>

SOFTBALL

BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=softball&id=2459>

LETU takes the final game of the American Southwest Conference series against Concordia Texas with the score of 5-2 to complete their first sweep of the season and earn their fifth consecutive victory.

The Jackets got a jump on the Tornados in the second inning when junior Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> knocked a homerun over the right field wall to collect two RBIs and take the 2-0 lead. Freshman Alyssa Pierce <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> followed by beating the throw by the shortstop to earn a base hit single but was unable to be brought home.

LETU was able to seal the win in the sixth inning when Tornado errors helped the Jackets bring three more across. Big hitters during the inning were freshman Taylor MacKenzie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3223> and Woodard when they recorded singles to move runners into scoring position. MacKenzie collected her first RBI as a YellowJacket with her single to left field.

Freshman Shelby Youngblood <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3224> gained a base off an error that brought two more Jackets home and extended the lead to 5-1.

The Tornados attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh inning when they brought one home to cut the lead to 5-2, but the YellowJackets did quick work to end the game.

Sophomore transfer Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> made it back to the circle today to finish off the sweep for the Jackets. The Lake Jackson, Texas product allowed two runs on three hits and collected two strikeouts in her seven-inning effort. Genoway improves to 4-4 on the season after the wins against Concordia Texas.

“Faith continued her recent dominance on the mound mixing up speed and locating her pitches well to hold down CTX,” said head coach Stan Wells <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=419> on the sophomore’s performance in the series finale.

Junior Woodard dominated at the plate today, having a perfect game going 2-for-2 with a home run and a single. She also recorded two RBIs and two runs to go with her outstanding performance.

“Bailey is starting to get it going and had a 2-run shot in the second to give us an early lead. Then in the sixth, we got three huge at-bats off the bench from Taylor, Jess, and Shelby that gave us enough insurance to get the dub. I’m very proud of the team to buy into finishing the games one pitch at a time,” said Wells.

The YellowJackets improve to 8-12 overall and 4-11 in conference play after the Tornado sweep.

LETU softball will return to the field on Tuesday, March 14th when they host Schreiner University for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village with game two to follow.

[chreiner University logo] Next Game:

Schreiner University

3/14/2017 – 5:00 PM

Live Stats <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341530&streamType=video>

Watch Live <https://portal.stretchinternet.com/letu/portal.htm?eventId=341530&streamType=video>

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=softball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=softball>

SOFTBALL

BOX SCORE 1 <http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=softball&id=2458>

BOX SCORE 2 <http://www.letuathletics.com/boxscore.aspx?path=softball&id=2507>

LeTourneau picked up a pair of wins against Concordia Texas on Friday night to kick off a three-game American Southwest Conference series. The Jackets used a big third inning in game one to run-rule the Tornados, 10-2. They would follow that with a shutout 4-0 win in the final game of the night.

LETU took advantage of the Tornados errors to bring nine runs across in the third inning on six hits. Sophomore Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> had a productive inning as she recorded two RBI singles in her two at-bats in the inning. Senior Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202> added to the inning by hitting a single up the middle to bring home two runs.

The YellowJacket offense was lead by Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> and senior Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> who both went 2-for-3 in game one. Mize picked up two RBIs and scored one run to go with her third-inning singles. Judd logged a couple of singles to go with her RBI and two runs.

Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> had another outstanding performance in the circle as she allowed just two runs on one hit and struck out five. The sophomore right-hander improves to 3-4 on the season.

In game two, the YellowJackets shut out the Tornados 4-0. A hot first-inning for the Jackets provided the momentum for the game when they brought three runs across.

Judd reached on an error to start off the inning, and a sacrifice bunt from senior Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> moved Judd into scoring position. Matulis proved dangerous at the plate once again when she hit a single to put Judd at third.

Freshman Shelby Barrick <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> moved runners with her RBI double to left field, scoring Judd. The Jackets went up 3-0 when junior Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> blasted one to right field to pick up two RBIs.

Junior Ashley Burdine <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> improves to 3-5 on the season after pitching all seven innings in the shutout. The Paris, Texas native gave up no runs on five hits after facing 26 batters.

The big hitters for LeTourneau in game two were Woodard and Barrick who both went 1-for-3 at the plate. Woodard picked up two RBIs, and Barrick recorded one RBI and one run.

LETU (7-12, 3-11 ASC) locks up the series against Concordia Texas and looks to complete the sweep on Saturday. The series finale is set for 12 p.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.

[oncordia University Texas logo] Next Game:Concordia University Texas3/11/2017 – 12:00 PMLive Stats Watch Live

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=softball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=softball>

TENNIS – MEN

VS HPU BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/10/MTEN9.PNG>

LeTourneau men’s tennis won in convincing fashion on Friday as they took a 9-0 victory over Howard Payne in Brownwood. It is the fourth win of the season for the YellowJackets as they improve to 4-5 in the 2017 campaign.

Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> and Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> starting things off with an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles. The senior/freshman duo is now 6-3 in doubles play.

Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> and Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> won their No. 2 doubles match 8-4 over HPU’s Barrett and Lambert. The Henson/Lopez duo is now 3-2 on the season when paired up together.

Helping to sweep doubles play, the duo of senior Curtis Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3237> and Zac Crowley-Kurth <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3234> earned an 8-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. Martin and Crowley-Kurth have played together twice this season and are 2-0 in doubles play.

LeTourneau led 3-0 after doubles, and they would keep that momentum rolling into singles play as no one had a match tightly contested.

Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> started things out at No. 1 singles winning his match over Edgar Torres 6-1,6-2. The senior from Lincoln, Nebraska bounced back after losing his last three games and improves to 4-5 in his nine matches at the No. 1 position.

Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> defeated Drew Lambert at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and earned his fifth victory of the season for the YellowJackets.

Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> had the closest match of singles play, but he still managed a 6-3, 6-3 win over Howard Payne’s Gabe Benitez at the No. 3-position.

Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> defeated Ryan Barrett 6-0, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and moves to 3-3 on the season with the victory. This effort is Lopez’s third consecutive win for the freshman out of Bishop High School.

Curtis Martin <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3237> lost just one game in his match with Noah Marlin as he took the 6-1, 6-0 win. The Iowa Park native is now 2-2 on the season in singles play and 2-0 at the No. 5 position.

Senior Kevin Warren <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3238> improves to 5-2 on the season at the No. 6 position as he took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over HPU’s Andrew Stevenson.

The YellowJackets will look to continue their stellar play on Saturday with a dual against Mary Hardin-Baylor. The first serve is 2:00 p.m. in Belton.

TENNIS – WOMEN

VS HPU BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/10/WTEN8.PNG>

LeTourneau women’s tennis battled with Howard Payne in a tightly contested dual match on Friday morning in Brownwood. HPU won the Battle of the YellowJackets 8-1.

Hayley Hunter <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> earned the lone victory for the YellowJackets as she won 6-3, 7-5 over Alex Marlin in No. 1 singles play. The junior from Harleton, Texas has now won her last two matches at the No. 1 position for LeTourneau.

Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227> (7-6(7-3), 6-3) and Terin Murray <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> (6-4, 7-6(10-8)) each forced tiebreakers in one of their sets but couldn’t come away with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 positions.

Lauren Rockwell <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229> won the second set of her match with Chesney Goza, forcing a third set but falling 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 at No. 4 singles.

LETU drops to 0-8 on the season and still seek their first dual match win.

The YellowJackets will be back on the court on Saturday afternoon as they finish their road trip with a dual match the Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The first serve is 2:00 p.m. in Belton.