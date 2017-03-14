LeTourneau University – Sports

SOFTBALL

FULL ASC PLAYER OF THE WEEK RELEASE <http://ascsports.org/news/2017/3/13/SB_0313175928.aspx>

Sophomore Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> (Lake Jackson, Texas / West Columbia HS) was named the Pitcher of the Week for the American Southwest Conference as announced by the conference office on Monday.

Genoway pitched three complete games on her way to three victories last week. She recorded 12 strikeouts, had a 1.59 ERA and held batters to a .129 average. Genoway ended two games after the fifth inning, pitching a total of 17 innings as the YellowJackets run-ruled University of Dallas and Concordia Texas.

Genoway gets the first player of the week award for LeTourneau softball this season and the third since 2014.

The YellowJackets will host Schreiner University on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on the LETU campus. First pitch is 5:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF

TEAM STANDINGS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/RD1MEDIA%20Pinecrest%20Women.pdf>

FIRST ROUND LEADERBOARD <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/RD1PLAY%20Pinecrest%20Women.pdf>

FIRST ROUND STATS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/RD1STATS%20Pinecrest%20Women.pdf>

LETU women’s golf is currently in second place in the University Division of the Pinecrest Intercollegiate hosted by LeTourneau. With a 359-team score through the first 18 holes, the YellowJackets are trailing the University of Houston-Victoria by just one stroke going into the final round on Tuesday.

Sophomore Faith Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> leads the way for LeTourneau as she shot a first round 80 and sits in 10th place among all teams and third in the University Division. Williams finished with three birdies in the round which tied for second-best among the field.

Melanie Pedigo <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3348> now tied for 23rd overall with a first round 91. The junior from Olympia, Washington is ninth in the University Division.

Senior Alisa Wilson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> shot a consistent 46 on the front and back nine holes on the way to a first round 92 and is in a tie for 25th overall and 11th in the University Division.

Stephanie Starr <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> sits at 14th among University Division competition and 29th overall after a 96 through the first 18 holes.

Freshman Keilah Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3456> rounded out the YellowJacket lineup as she finished 31st overall and 16th in the University with a day one total of 111.

LeTourneau will look to overtake UHV on the final day in hopes to earn the University Division title of the Pinecrest Intercollegiate. The shotgun start of the final rounds is 8:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.

MEN’S GOLF

FIRST ROUND TEAM STANDINGS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/Pinecrest%20Men%20RD2MEDIA.pdf>

FIRST ROUND LEADERBOARD <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/Pinecrest%20Men%20RD2PLAY.pdf>

FIRST ROUND STATS <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/3/13/Pinecrest%20Men%20RD2STATS.pdf>

The YellowJacket men hosted the Pinecrest Intercollegiate with the first two rounds played on Monday. After 36 holes, LETU sits in second place in the University Division, just nine strokes behind Webster University who holds on to first place after the first day.

Chris Clark <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3328> and Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> were the front runners for the YellowJackets as they each used solid second rounds to wrap up the first day in a tie for 18th overall and eighth in the University Division. Clark shot a one-under par 70 in the second round, including seven birdies and finishing as the top Par-3 player (-1).

Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> one-upped his teammate finishing with eight birdies to tie for the most among the field. Terry shot a second round 72 to finish with a 149 total.

Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> finished in a tie for 22nd overall as he shot eight-over par through two rounds. The senior now tied for 10th among University Division competition.

Daniel Kay <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3329> came in just behind Walters with two-round 151 total and in a tie for 24th overall with teammate Buster Byrnes <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3335> playing for the LETU JV. The freshman Byrnes finished with a second round 3-over par 74.

Senior Juan Rodriguez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3331> finalized the LeTourneau varsity roster as he came into the clubhouse tied for 39th after a second round 78 and 159 total heading into the final day.

Junior Chase Esparza <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3340>, playing with the LETU JV, recorded a hole-in-one in his second round and finished in a tie for 27th overall (74-78-152).

Cory Gillespie (78-78-156) and Nathan Kleoppel <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3330> (80-82-162) wrapped up the LETU JV squad that finished seventh overall and fifth among the University Division. Gillespie finished in a tie for 35th overall while Kleoppel tied for 49th overall.

Freshman Josh Kelly <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3341> is playing as an individual at the event and tied for 60th overall after shooting a 167 (88-79) after 36 holes.

The YellowJackets will look to make up ground on Webster University on Tuesday as they vie for a University Division title at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate. The shotgun start for the final round is 8:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.