LeTourneau University – Sports

The LeTourneau women’s golf team turned a one-stroke deficit into a ten stroke lead on Tuesday morning to earn the University Division title of the Pinecrest Invitational. LeTourneau University hosted the two-day 36-hole event at Pinecrest Country Club and separated into two divisions with a junior college and university division. There were six women’s teams with 37 total athletes competing.

“Our ladies had an excellent event winning the University Division,” said head coach Walt Williams http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=449>. “Faith led us the first day, and we had solid scores behind her. Alisa led us the final round, and we had solid scores to back her up today.”

Alisa Wilson<http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3350> improved ten strokes in her final round and shot an 82 to lead the YellowJackets. The senior from Snohomish, Washington finished with a two-round total of 174 and ranked fifth among University Division competition.

Faith Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3349> shot a first-round 80 and finished sixth in the University Division and 17th overall with a 36-hol total of 176.

Melanie Pedigo <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3348> returned to the LeTourneau lineup and tied for 22nd overall and ninth in University Division. Pedigo shot an 89 in the final round for a two-day total of 180.

Freshman Stephanie Starr <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3353> tied for 11th in University Division with a two-round total of 191 (96-95) The New Diana native tied for 25th overall in her first action of the 2017 spring season.

“Starr had the best tournament of her career at a real time. It was fun to get a team win, and we were excited to have Melanie return to the lineup and to have Keilah join us in the top five,” said Williams

Keilah Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3456> played in her first tournament as a YellowJacket and finished 31st overall and 16th in the University Division with a two-round total of 230.

The YellowJackets will have a week off to prepare for the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invitational. LETU will travel to Salina, Kansas for the event with rounds on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

The LeTourneau men made a push for the University Division title but fell four strokes short at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The YellowJackets shot a final round 304, the best in the division, and finished the 54-hole event with a 903 total.

“It was a great runner-up finish for us,” said head coach Walt Williams <http://www.letuathletics.com/coaches.aspx?rc=442>. “The guys started slowly in the first round but played great in the second round and had the low score in our division in the third round.”

Webster University won the University Division with Jon Hughes finishing as the medalist. Tyler Junior College rallied behind Marco Maldonado who was the Junior College Division medalist. The Apache’s took home the division title on both the men’s and women’s side.

“I was very pleased with the way we responded to being behind. We passed one team and almost caught the winners,” said Williams. “Webster is a good team from St. Louis and ranked 12 places ahead of us according to the NCAA, and it was great to have them at our event.”

Mason Terry <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3333> finished second among the University Division field and 12th overall after shooting a second round 72 and final round 74. The junior finished with a 54-hole total of 223 and 10-over par.

Just behind Terry was senior Seth Walters <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3334> who finished at 224 after three rounds. Walters was fourth among University Division competition and finished in a tie for 15th overall.

Chase Esparza <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3340> T-18 – T-7 University Division – 74 in the first and final round to shot a 13-over par 226 to lead the LETU JV squad.

Chris Clark <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3328> shot a second round one-under par 70 for the best round of the tournament for the YellowJackets. Clark finished with a 54-hole total of 227 and in a tie for ninth in the University Division.

Daniel Kay <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3329> (76-75-79) finished the scoring for LeTourneau and tied for 14th in the division and 26th overall with a three-round total of 230.

Buster Byrnes <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3335> (77-74-81-232) finished in a tie for 29th overall and 19th in the University Division. Byrnes anchored an LETU JV team that finished fifth in the University Division and seventh overall.

Cory Gillespie (78-78-81-237) tied for 38th overall and 25th in the University Division.

Senior Juan Rodriguez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3331> finished out the LeTourneau varsity lineup, also finishing in a tie for 25th in the University Division. Rodriguez shot 78 in his final two rounds for a two-day total of 237.

Also playing for the LETU JV squad were senior Nathan Kleoppel <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3330> (80-82-85-247) and junior Shance Sims <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3332> (91-79-85-255). Freshman Josh Kelly <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3341> played as an individual and finished in 39th in the University Division with a three-round total of 250.

The YellowJackets will have a week off to prepare for the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invitational. LETU will travel to Salina, Kansas for the event with rounds on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

SOFTBALL

LeTourneau extended their winning streak to six with an 8-0 game one victory over Schreiner University on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers would respond with a 4-3 win in game two and split the series. LETU is now 9-13 overall on the season and 4-11 in the conference play.

In game one, LeTourneau used bookend big innings as they scored four runs in the first inning and four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game.

The YellowJacket’s lead-off hitter Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> got on base with a single. Senior Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> advanced her to second and made it to first on a bunt. LETU went for a double steal and Judd scored off a Mountaineer throwing error to start the four-run inning.

Junior Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> stepped to the plate and blasted a shot to right center which brought home Matulis and pushed the lead to 2-0. Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> followed that with a RBI single to bring home Roach. Freshman Shelby Barrick <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> followed with a RBI single to right field to score Mize and extend the lead to 4-0 over SU.

Neither team could generate any offense in the next three and a half innings, but LeTourneau would change that in the bottom of the fifth. Matulis started off the hitting for LETU and reached on a single. Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> reached on a fielder’s choice and moved Courtney to second.

With two outs, Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> ripped a shot to left center for a 2 RBI double, Alyssa Pierce <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> would follow with a single to score Woodard and push the lead to 7-0. The next batter, Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202>, doubled to left center to score Pierce and the YellowJacket’s eighth run which ended the game after five innings.

Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> was 3-of-3 at the plate and scored two runs while Bailey Woodard <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> led LeTourneau with two RBIs on 1-of-3 batting.

Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> earned her fifth win of the season and improved to 5-4 overall. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and gave up just two hits in the five-inning shutout.

In game two, it was the Mountaineers who used a big inning to earn the win. After LeTourneau scored a run in the first inning, they would struggle to bring runners home, leaving ten stranded. Schreiner would score four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

The YellowJackets would rally in the bottom of the seventh as Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> doubled to right center field with two outs to score Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> and Hayley Hurley <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3222>. In the end, LETU wasn’t able to complete the comeback and fell 4-3 to Schreiner.

Macey Mize <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> led the offense as she was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs. Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> was 2-for-4 at the plate in the second game.

Ashley Burdine <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3204> falls to 3-6 after giving up four runs on eight hits. Burdine struck out two and forced 11 groundouts in her in her seven-inning complete game outing.

LeTourneau softball finishes non-conference play with a 5-2 record and will now focus on American Southwest Conference opponents for the remainder of the season. Next up for the YellowJackets is University of the Ozarks and LETU will travel to Clarksville for a three-game series with the Eagles starting Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Next Game:

at University of Ozarks

3/17/2017 – 3:00 PM

