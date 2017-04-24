LeTourneau University – Tennis

TENNIS – Men

BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/4/23/MTEN17.PNG>

LeTourneau men’s tennis didn’t lose a single game in their dual match with Louisiana College on Sunday afternoon in Pineville. The YellowJackets won 9-0 for their sixth victory of the season and improved to 2-2 in the American Southwest Conference.

LETU swept all three doubles matches in perfect 8-0 fashion. The duo of senior Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> and freshman Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> teamed up for their eighth win at No. 1 doubles. They finished 2-1 in conference play.

Freshman Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> and junior Robby Bundy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> paired up for a win at No. 2 doubles, their third of the season and second in ASC play. Freshman Daniel Lopez <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3357> and sophomore Zac Crowley-Kurth <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3234> earned their first win together at No.3 doubles.

In similar fashion, the YellowJackets won all six singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Christian Farris <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3242> won his team-high 10th game of the season and second at the No. 2 position. Ty Grove <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3236> won his seventh match of the season at No. 1 singles. Grove finished 3-1 in conference play.

Jimmie Henson <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3241> earned his eighth win of the season and first at the No. 3 position. Robby Bundy <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3233> came up with his second conference win of the season and sixth of the year at No. 4 singles. Kevin Warren <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3238> won the seventh match of his senior season.

The YellowJackets will now play in their fourth consecutive American Southwest Conference Tournament. LeTourneau enters as the No. 3-seed and will face off against Mary Hardin-Baylor. UT-Tyler will host as the East Division No. 1 seed with matches starting on Thursday (May 4) at the Summers Tennis Center in Tyler, Texas. LeTourneau’s takes on UMHB at 2:00 pm.

TENNIS – Women

BOX SCORE <http://www.letuathletics.com/documents/2017/4/23/WTEN16.PNG>

LeTourneau women’s tennis earned their second win of the season on Sunday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Louisiana College.

LETU was 2-1 in doubles action as the duo of senior Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227> and sophomore Terin Murray <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> won their second match of the season at the No. 1 position. The 8-0 victory improves the pair to 2-2 in conference play.

Junior Hayley Hunter <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> and sophomore Lauren Rockwell <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229> teamed up for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles. It is the fifth win of the season for the duo and first in ASC play.

The YellowJackets swept all six singles matches including freshman Cherish Farmer <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3231> earning her first win of the season with a 6-0, 6-0 decision at the No. 5 position.

Hayley Hunter <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3359> won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles over LC’s Rachel Johnson. It is the fourth win of the season for Hunter and second in conference play.

Also improving to 2-2 in ASC play was Rachel Morisseau <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3227> at the No. 2 position and Terin Murray <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3228> at No. 3 singles. It was the fourth win of the season for both Morisseau and Murray.

Lauren Rockwell <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3229> sealed the victory for LeTourneau at No. 4 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over LC’s Annette Londano.

Mikayla Thomas <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3416> won her second match of the season and second in conference play with a 6-2, 6-0 decision at No. 5 singles.

The YellowJackets will now play in their fourth consecutive American Southwest Conference Tournament. LeTourneau enters as the No. 3-seed and will face off against the second-seeded UT Dallas. Hardin-Simmons will host as the West Division No. 1 seed with matches starting on Thursday (Apr 27) at the Streich Tennis Center in Abilene, Texas. LeTourneau’s match against UTD is 9:00 am.