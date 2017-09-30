Did You Know? – Turner Industries

Turner Industries has operated in Paris, Texas for almost 20 years. Before Turner began its operations, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) occupied the facility from 1953 to 1998. B&W, founded in 1881, mainly produced boilers for power generation. During World War II, 90% of the Navy’s ships used B&W boilers. Five years after their opening, B&W had 760 employees and a $2.5 million payroll. B&W also completed two expansions in the 1970s.

Foreign competition, rising utility costs, and decreased product demand affected B&W’s market share in the 1980s and 1990s, and the plant was forced to shut down in March 1998. Thankfully, due in part to the efforts of local organizations such as the PEDC, the facility was purchased by Turner Industries only a few months after B&W’s closure. The facility was an excellent match for Turner’s pipe fabrication, and much of the former B&W workforce in Paris had the skills necessary to fill Turner’s labor needs. Their presence over the last 20 years shows dedication on behalf of the community in maintaining a strong manufacturing workforce, even in the face of adversity. Turner continues to expand its operations in Paris, opening a new 26,000 square feet of the office building with the help of the PEDC earlier this year.

Paris has a strong industrial history, and continued support for our local industries is key to building our community.

Let’s build Paris!

Michael Paris

Executive Director