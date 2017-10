(Left to right: Ben Phillips – KC, Commissioner Lawrence Malone, Commissioner Lonnie Layton, Judge Chuck Superville, James Alspaugh – KC, Commissioner Ronnie Bass, Executive Director – PEDC Michael Paris, Commissioner Ronnie Bass and Commissioner Keith Mitchell.)

Let’s Build Paris!

The Paris City Council and the Lamar County Commissioners Court Support Proposed Kimberly-Clark Five-Year Investment Plan at Huggies Plant in Paris, Texas

Paris, TX – On September 25, 2017, the Paris City Council and on October 17, 2017, the Lamar County Commissioners approved a property tax abatement in support of a proposed series of manufacturing projects at Kimberly-Clark’s Paris Plant. Both governing entities offer of a 10-year property tax abatement.

Editor Contact:

Michael Paris

Paris Economic Development Corp.

mparis@paristexasusa.com

(903)784-6964