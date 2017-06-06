Available Commercial Real Estate

Paris provides businesses with the tools they need to be successful in an increasingly competitive landscape. As the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex continues to expand, Paris serves an important function: it is close enough to DFW to enjoy most of its benefits while being far enough away to maintain low development costs and logistical superiority. There are several locations in Paris with frontage access to Loop 286 that would allow businesses to take advantages of Paris’s unique geographical advantages:

Our Build-to-Suit site in Paris, located at 2305 NW Loop 286, is a great option for a business looking for an affordable building with an expedient development process.

At our NW Industrial Park, there are approximately 200 acres of greenfield ready for development.

Paris Municipal Airport has roughly 125 acres of industrial-zoned land that would provide immediate access to aviation resources.

There are also two buildings available for lease on South Church Street: a 30,000 Sq. Ft. Building located at 2460 South Church Street, as well as a 48,000 Sq. Ft. Building located at 2470 South Church Street.

Finally, there are properties in Downtown Paris that would provide your business with an excellent location. They are near some of our finest restaurants and retail establishments. With highway development on the horizon, as well as growing costs incurred from an expanding metroplex, Paris is the place to develop for those interested in long-term success. Let’s Build Paris.

Other links of interest:

Two developers vie for downtown Waco land deal at Heritage Square

Buda: Pool, convention center study eyed in improvement project list

Moseley: Strong trade relations are good for Texas

Dallas Fed sees ‘moderate’ growth fueling virtually all areas of Texas economy

Yoakum EDC studies retail gap analysis

Let’s build Paris!

Michael Paris

Executive Director