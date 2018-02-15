Letter From Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees To School Administrators, Faculty and Staff

A Thank You to SSISD Employees

In Texas, the month of January is School Board Appreciation Month. As in previous years, SSISD schools and administrators were generous and thoughtful in the ways in which they expressed appreciation to the school board. Their acts of kindness are sincerely appreciated. Receiving acts of kindness from teachers, administrators and students at SSISD is humbling. Serving on the school board is an honor and responsibility that is taken very seriously.

The real opportunity for appreciation is for the 350 plus teachers and administrators that commit their lives to educating and developing our community’s students. The SSISD school board says THANK YOU for all you do. Your professionalism, dedication, and love for students and the learning community are the jets that fuel the minds and hearts of our young people. A thank you is not enough. Please know how much you are valued, appreciated and thought of. SSISD employs the largest group of professionals in the community and the contributions you make every day impact the present and future. Charge forward and know you are infinitely supported and valued for what you do. You make a difference!