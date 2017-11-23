Local Banker Gives Financial Advice to NL Class

Joe Iglehart, vice president of Lamar National Bank, spoke to students in North Lamar High School’s Dollars and Sense Class about financial decisions they will be making in the near future. He warned them about the traps of credit cards and pay day loans. Students heard how to build their credit with a backwards savings plan, the importance of maintaining their credit score, how to apply for consumer loan applications, and the process of buying a car and home. Iglehart also cautioned the class about the lure of the casino and how much financial devastation it can cause an individual or family.